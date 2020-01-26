Qualifying for Social Security disability benefits — both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — is an arduous task. The process is complicated and fraught with so many pitfalls that one small misstep and your claim is rejected. Getting past the first round almost seems impossible.
Some believe that no matter how disabled you are, you will never qualify for benefits the first time you apply. But the reality is that people don’t take the time to read and understand the non-medical requirements before applying. These non-medical requirements cannot be appealed like the medical requirements. Mess these up and you’ll most likely never get benefits.
If you’ve been rejected for SSDI, it most likely means you needed more work credits. The Social Security Administration determines whether you have worked enough to qualify for SSDI by converting your earnings into work credits. In the year 2019, you must earn $1,360 to get one work credit, or $5,440 to get the maximum four credits for the year. You need an average of 40 work credits to qualify for SSDI — with 20 of them coming in the last 10 years of employment. If you’re younger and haven’t worked at least 10 years, there are different calculations.
For SSI you will need to have very limited income and resources. You must not own more than $2,000 in assets (excluding the home in which you live and one vehicle with a market value of $4,500 or less). If you are married, this asset level increases to $3,000.
Getting these benefits is difficult to say the least, but sometimes they wind up becoming counterproductive. The other day, I had a 54-year-old man in my office who qualified for SSDI and immediately lost his full benefit My Healthy Michigan Medicaid plan — because his SSDI benefit put him $50 a month over the income threshold. Now, for the coverage that he was paying zero, he now will need to pay a premium of almost $100 a month.
What a crazy system. And it’s about to get crazier.
Flying under the radar since first proposed by the Trump administration in November, thousands of people you who fought your way through the bureaucratic quagmire and are receiving benefits may be in danger of losing them.
Under the proposed changes, the government would require disability insurance recipients to prove they are still “disabled” by accelerating the timetable for reexamination. Right now, those on benefits must demonstrate their continued disability every few years.
More than 8 million Americans currently receive disability benefits based on past employment and loss of wage income because of their severe disability. There are 327 million people in the United States — which means less than 2.5 percent of us are on disability. President Donald Trump says these new measures will crack down on the “takers” that the GOP has vilified for years.
Take a moment and go back to the top of this column and reread the requirements for benefits. Then remember that thanks to President Trumps tax cuts, 11 of the country’s largest corporations paid zero income tax on billions of profits last year.
One must wonder who the real takers are?
Even the administration can’t seem to muster enough of an argument to make forcing people to jump through new requirements or try to force them to work when they can’t.
“We believe that there may be a positive employment effects as a result of these proposed rules, although we cannot currently quantify them,” the Social Security Administration said in its notice of proposed rule-making.
The administration believes it will save $2 billion in benefits over 10 years by moving reviews to every 18 months instead of the current 3 years. It estimates there would be 2.6 million more reviews, an 18 percent increase, at a cost of $1.8 billion — thereby wiping basically any potential savings.
I, for one, can’t seem to quantify why this amount of cruelty needs to be heaped upon the most vulnerable members of our society. But obviously the Trump administration does.
