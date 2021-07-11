Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. leading COVID expert, in a recent press conference expressed his concern that there were far too many people refusing to get vaccinated and the biggest fear was that the highly contagious Delta variant, which is the dominate strain of COVID-19 being seen, will spread quickly.
He continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and that herd immunity won’t be accomplished at the rate we are going. Plus with variants, like Delta, popping up, vaccination is the only way to combat the spread.
He also pointed out that those who have been vaccinated and have gotten COVID afterwards were usually suffering with mild symptoms and no hospitalization.
Those who get the Delta variant and have not been vaccinated die.
Ninety-nine percent of the current COVID-19 deaths are those who have not been vaccinated.
So, if you wonder if vaccines work, just look at the numbers and come to your own conclusion if you should get the shot or not.
One of the problems with the Delta variant is that the symptoms look suspiciously like hay fever or a bad cold. With hay fever being particularly bad this year, there might be some confusion as to what you have and what you don’t have.
In India where the Delta variant first appeared, it was missed because the symptoms mirrored a cold with sore throat, runny nose, cough and fever — but not the loss of taste or smell.
The big question now is, “If I wake up tomorrow and my eyes itch, my nose is running and I have a slight fever do I have COVID, hay fever or a cold”?
So how can you tell the difference?
The top reported symptom now is “headache, followed by sore throat, runny nose and fever — all those are not the old classic symptoms,” said Dr. Fauci.
Cough is only the fifth most common symptom, he adds. “It’s rarer, and we don’t even see loss of smell coming into the top 10 anymore. This variant seems to be working slightly differently.”
Dr. Fauci said people, especially young people who have been reticent about getting vaccinated, might get symptoms that “feel like a bad cold or some funny ‘off’ feeling” — and said those who do experience these should stay at home and go get a PCR test.
For those unfamiliar with the typical symptoms of hay fever here they are:
- sneezing and coughing
- a runny or blocked nose
- itchy, red or watery eyes
- itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears
- loss of smell
- pain around your temples and forehead
- headache
- earache
- feeling tired
Since the symptoms for the Delta variant may not be all that different as the signs for hay fever or bad cold, how do you know what is what? According to the experts there are some differences that could help without running to get the PCR test right away.
Hay fever symptoms tend to come and go over several days. And they generally improve with antihistamine medication. But COVID symptoms are likely to be more persistent and get worse before they get better. You’re more likely to feel lethargic and have a sore throat with COVID, unlike hay fever.
The CDC in its COVID-19 release on the Delta variant, reports “Unlike hay fever, which can make your throat itchy, the Delta variant is more likely to make your throat feel sore, like tonsillitis. With the Delta variant, headaches are more likely to feel heavy and affect the front of your head and eyes. The cough also tends to be dry and continuous.”
If you’re in any doubt, you can get a PCR COVID test if you are experiencing one of the three main symptoms. A swab up your nose and 10 minutes later you have peace of mind.
If you are not vaccinated, and are over the age of 12, go get vaccinated — today! The life you save might be your own, that of your child or grandchild.
The numbers don’t lie. A small inconvenience and 20 minutes of your day will make the difference for all those around you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.