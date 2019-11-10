Michigan-based Hudsonville Creamery & Ice Cream Co. two years ago started selling its delicious product in 56-ounce containers rather then the traditional 64-ounce half-gallon container. That equals a 12½ percent decrease in ice cream per container without a 12½ percent decrease in price. I never noticed, and since Hudsonville has scooped up a larger share of the market, obviously neither did a vast majority of consumers.
I know Hudsonville needs to stay competitive. But we consumers are the ones paying the price. Trying to keep up with the cost of living isn’t easy — but those dependent on Social Security face even tougher times.
Every October the Social Security Administration announces the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for those receiving Social Security. The increase for 2020 is 1.6 percent, which is significantly lower than last year’s 2.8 percent. The average retiree benefit of $1,460 will see an increase of $23.40 a month — far less than the $40.90 COLA increase in 2019. Over the last decade COLA increases have averaged just 1.4 percent, less than half the 3 percent average over the previous 10 years from 2000 to 2009.
If you ask any senior, they will tell you that there is no way the consumer price index, as calculated by the economists at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, accurately reflects the true impact of inflation and the cost of living for seniors. The goods and services used most by seniors has outpaced the 1.4 percent COLA increase by a wide margin.
We all feel the effects of increased costs for homeowner’s insurance, car insurance, medical insurance and prescription drug costs. But seniors feel it the most when coupled with an inadequate annual cost of living adjustment.
Rising medical and drug cost have impacted seniors the most. Drug prices in 2019 are surging, with hikes at five times inflation. More than 3,400 drugs have boosted their prices in the first six months of 2019, an increase of 17 percent in the number of drug hikes from a year earlier. The average price hike is 10.5 percent, or five times the rate of inflation. The future doesn’t look any better, with an anticipated bump of nearly 4 percent in fiscal year 2020. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services predicts that overall prescription drug spending will continue to grow at an average of 5.6 percent.
In addition to the rampant increases in drug cost, the Medicare Part B premium for 2020 will rise more than four times that of the 2020 COLA increase. 2019 saw most Medicare beneficiaries paying $1.50 more a month than in 2018. 2020 is a different story. Most beneficiaries will see their Part B premium go from $135.50 to $144.30 per month — $8.80 per month — an increase of 6.5 percent. Four times greater than the 2020 COLA increase.
So if your Social Security is the national average of $1,460 a month, you will receive a net increase of $14.60 a month.
The problem is that the COLA is based on a CPI-W index that reflects the spending patterns on “Market Basket” goods and services of 88 percent of the general population. What it doesn’t take into account is the unique challenges and spending patterns of seniors. Even though there is a Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), established in 1987, which would make the COLA calculations reflective of the true spending patterns of those 62 and older, it isn’t used.
When used, it always shows a higher COLA amount than the CPI-W. Coincidence? I think not. Using the CPI-W saves the government money.
To provide protections to the buying power of seniors, the Senior Citizens League suggests these three things:
- 1. Calculate COLA’s based on the CPI-E, which better reflects the spending patterns of seniors.
- 2. Provide a modest increase in SS monthly benefits to make up for years when there was no COLA or very small COLA increase.
- 3. Guarantee a minimum COLA of no less than 3 percent per year.
This is an issue that the 63 million of us on Medicare and Social Security can demand action on from our elected representatives. It’s time for the “Gray Panthers” to rise again. Let’s get vocal!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.