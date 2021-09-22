Change is scary. But the reality is that change is inevitable. It doesn’t matter how that change occurs it’s just a fact that it will happen. For many of us change occurs when we least expect it. We wake up and there it is, thrust upon us without a moment’s notice. Of course the most obvious ones are the sudden unexpected death of a loved one or a change in our health. But for the most part change is something that happens if we want it to or not.
The choice is ours. Do we embrace it or ignore it?
For the most part we seem to look upon change in a negative manner. Most people resist change and prefer the status quo. “If it isn’t broke don’t fix it” is the mantra so many people utter every day when a change in their lifestyle is suggest. Even if it means that their life would benefit from that change.
Complacency, a nicer word then lazy, plays a big part in people’s reluctance to embrace change. They just don’t take the time to seek out an alternative to their current situation. It really doesn’t matter what it is you need to change, it is a time-consuming process that often leads to frustration and confusion.
There is also a level of comfort that we all reach, and it just feels good. Why mess with it? Call it creature comfort. Like a ratty pair of slippers that you should have thrown away a couple of years ago, but they feel so comfortable you just can’t part with them.
Sometimes, though, there comes a time when we must stop and examine our current situation even if we don’t want to. That is when your financial health is on the line and your bottom line is being impacted.
Trust me, I’m like you: change annoys me just as much. Just ask my wife when she changes the décor of our house from one season to the next. But rest assured if I see an increase in a bill without a corresponding increase in service or benefit, I’m questioning it immediately.
So you might be asking yourself what is this rant about change leading to? It’s about health insurance and the narrow window of opportunity we’re given in which to review and make changes to our current coverage.
As I said earlier, sometimes change is thrust upon us when we least expect or want it. But the annual enrollment periods for both Medicare and the Affordable Care Act are just that situation. We either act now or we keep our current program and pay the price for complacency.
Those of us on Medicare are given just 54 days from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to review and make changes to our Medicare plans. If you factor in weekends and holidays, your window is much smaller.
Those who rely on the ACA have from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 to review and obtain coverage for you and your family. But if you want your coverage to start on Jan. 1, 2022, you have only until Dec. 15 to apply. So your window of opportunity is 45 days. Factor in the same weekend and holidays, and your window is even smaller.
There is no time for hesitation.
This year I myself have embraced a major change in my life that will benefit my clients as well as myself. I am thrilled to announce my affiliation with Michigan Planners, one of Michigan’s premiere health insurance agencies.
Over the last 15 years, I’ve been able to help hundreds of people find the best Medicare and ACA health plans that worked for them. I’ve held hundreds of educational seminars helping people work though the confusing and complicated parts of Medicare and the ACA. Nothing is going to change in this regard.
As a matter of fact, this change will give me a chance to expand my ability to work closer with my current clients and with those of you turning 65 in 2022. Having the support of the best only makes me better.
So don’t be complacent — give me a call now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.