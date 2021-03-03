Exactly one year ago this week my wife and I got into our car to head home after spending a spectacular weekend with family and friends celebrating our daughter’s wedding in Chicago. Little did we know that those goodbye hugs we shared would be the last we’d be able to receive once the coronavirus begin ravaging the country.
With breakneck speed, the world’s pharmacologists developed the vaccine to combat COVID-19, providing a glimmer of hope to end the longest and cruelest year we’ve ever endured. Last week, as we received our second dose of vaccine, our thoughts immediately turned to a “road trip” and making up for 12 months of Zoom meetings in a 48-hour marathon hug fest.
So, I turned to Google and searched, “Now that I’m vaccinated can I hug my grandchildren?”
Google responded with 2,530,000 responses in 0.69 seconds with a resounding — maybe. It all depends on who you listen to and what you’re doing to prepare for the visit.
The one thing that everyone agrees on, including Dr. Fauci, is that those vaccinated have virtually no risk of getting a serious case of COVID-19. If you are with others who have been vaccinated, there is no need for masks, and a little hug hello and goodbye are acceptable. After that it’s a little muddier.
One of the biggest concerns I’ve read about is even though I’ve been vaccinated, I can still infect someone who has not been vaccinated. This is my children’s objection for our road trip. We may be OK, but might be a asymptomatic carriers. Although not enough data has been collected, recent (like last week) studies strongly suggest that those who have had both shots and have two to three weeks of immunity-building are less likely to transmit the virus to others.
Aaron Richterman, M.D., a fellow in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, when asked recently about seeing grandkids: ‘We know that one of the good things about this virus is that it really doesn’t have a lot of risk for kids … It’s much less risky than influenza, for example, for kids.
So, when you think about it in that context, some families might say “Well, you know, the benefit to the kid and the benefits to them of being together and being able to hug-with grandparents being protected, when they add it all up together, taking that risk might make sense for them.”
Certainly, if there are underlying health issues on either side of the equation, none of the above applies. Every protocol currently recommended should be observed.
Until 70 or 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated and we’ve reached herd immunity should we stop wearing masks and social distancing.
Making our kids comfortable with our visit is paramount. So we’ve made a game plan that should satisfy their concerns.
First off, we are getting a COVID test four days before leaving. It takes three days to get results, so we’ll know when we get into the car that we didn’t have COVID three days ago. If it comes back positive, we get out of the car, unpack and quarantine for 10 days. If negative, off we go.
But wait, what about the three days between test and departure. Unless you quarantined for those days, you may have become infected. Which is true, and is why we will also drive to a rapid-testing facility in Chicago before we go to our daughter’s home. After a 20-minute wait, we will know if we are COVID free and able to finally say we are clear for the visit.
Life as we know it will never be normal again.
With more than 500,000 souls gone, and how many more before we’ve beaten this plague, no one knows. But we’ve got a start and it is up to each of us to be part of the community.
We cannot let our guard down.
I know I won’t because the hugs I get next week will be the most precious ones I’ve ever gotten, and the ones I will remember forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.