The primaries are over. The ballots have been counted. The candidates have been selected and the battle lines have been drawn. Let the mayhem begin.
In the next 90 days, you and I will be subjected to an onslaught of political advertising like none we’ve ever seen before. If you’re already numb from the constant barrage of ad’s on TV, just wait until the next wave shows up.
The reason this political season is so different is because this pandemic has turned the campaign cycle on its head. With large rallies being banned, the only alternative to getting their message out is through television and social media. Although both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden have not been officially nominated by their respective parties, they are gearing up for a massive media campaign.
In the past, large sums of money were spent by campaigns moving staff from one rally to the next. Air travel, hotel rooms, food service and all those things associated with old-fashioned political campaigning ate up vast amounts of campaign resources.
Well, the Coronavirus has certainly put the kibosh on that.
All that’s left is TV and the internet — with you and I being a captured audience because we are still in a “stay-at-home” mode. Even with the restrictions being lifted, we are still unable to go to the movies, sporting events and large gatherings — leaving us sitting in front of our flat-screens day after day.
The cost of running for President has gone up every election for the last 100 years. Between 2000 and 2012, campaign spending more than quadrupled. In the 2016 election for President, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton spent a combined $1.16 billion on their respective campaigns. If you include all the candidates who ran for office in 2016, the election cost a total of $2.4 billion.
2020 is going to blow the roof off of those numbers.
Each candidate already has spent record numbers and their fundraising has been off the charts. Joe Biden and the DNC have raised more than $633 million through June. Donald Trump and the RNC have raised $1.08 billion in the same time period (to be fair, Trump’s campaign had a large carryover from 2016). But no matter what, the number raised already surpassed that spent in 2016.
These numbers don’t include the money being spent by the Super PAC’s, which can spend unlimited amounts of money without restrictions. Even when adjusted for inflation, the amount of money it takes to run for president has increased more than 250-fold from Abraham Lincoln to Donald Trump.
The current strategy is that the more a candidate spends the more likely they’ll win. The name and face gets in front of more people, and in the end, the one that people see the most of is the one that they vote for.
Here is a perfect example. In the county where I live, there were two candidates vying for the same office on the Republican ticket. An extremely specific office. With a skill set that takes years of education and experience. The incumbent had 35 years of experience and an excellent reputation. The opponent has no experience in this field. Zero, zip, nada — but had a campaign war chest from a previous election. With this, he bought a great many signs and advertising space. His name was everywhere. Although people recognized the folly of his campaign and he lost his bid for election, he still garnered more than 2,000 votes based solely on money spent and name recognition.
With what we as a nation are facing today, we don’t need blue smoke and mirrors. What we need is to remain steadfast and resolve to fact-check every aspect of the candidate’s statements. We need to guard against political fatigue and, when overwhelmed, turn off the TV and find a quiet place just to sit and recharge.
The next 90 days will be one heck of a ride. Stay safe, stay vigilant — and we will get through this together.
