As of November 2020, more than 15 million Americans have lost their employer-based health insurance.
For many, the last year has been a time of uncertainty and increased anxiety. What many did not realize is that, due to their circumstances, they qualified for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and in most cases were eligible for a subsidy to off set the monthly premium.
The previous administration did nothing to promote the ACA special enrollment provisions and provide information that would have benefited American families. For that matter, it continually made it more difficult for those to enroll within the shortened time frame allowed.
All that changed within the last 10 days.
On January 28, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order that directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand access to ACA coverage and bolster the Medicaid program. Before the ink dried on the order, HHS quickly announced a new special enrollment period, which will begin on Feb. 15 and run through May 15. The administration has also committed $50 million on outreach and education targeting those millions of uninsured who are eligible for coverage and may not realize it.
With this executive order, the Biden administration makes clear that it is reversing course and will fully leverage the ACA and Medicaid in its pandemic response.
Though executive orders cannot change existing law, they can direct federal agencies to draft new rules within the administration’s existing legal authority. Operational changes, such as a new special enrollment period, fall completely under existing legal authority and can be done easily. Repairing the damage done to the ACA by the GOP and Trump administration will take much more time — but there is hope.
President Biden’s executive order states that it is the “policy” of the Biden administration to “protect and strengthen Medicaid and the ACA and to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every American.”
This is in stark contrast to President Trump’s first executive order, which was to seek the repeal of the ACA. The Biden order revokes that order and all subsequent orders that were designed to continually weaken the ACA and Medicaid. In addition, it also directs the agencies to eliminate the “junk” health plans touted by the Trump administrations as alternatives to comprehensive healthcare through the ACA.
Some people say this executive order is symbolic in nature and that it won’t affect that many people. I disagree.
Since it was announced that there will be a new enrollment period, I’ve had several calls from those who didn’t think they could get coverage and missed the open enrollment period last year.
One phone call I received was from an individual who was a management-level employee with a high-five-figure income. He is now living on unemployment, but had continued to pay his health insurance premium as if his income weren’t affected. That is unsustainable. When he called, his concern was for his daughter, not himself. When I told him that if his only source of income is unemployment, he most likely would be eligible for an ACA subsidy — not only for his daughter, but himself as well. He was overjoyed.
Michigan is one of 39 states and the District of Columbia that expanded the Medicaid system with the adoption of the Federal Marketplace to offer the ACA to its citizens.
For some, the thought of using “Medicaid” is abhorrent. The stigma attached to the word is one of abject poverty and getting a handout. I wish we had better nomenclature, but no matter what you call it, it’s a benefit to those who need it. When they don’t, then they can give it up and move on. But to refuse to utilize a program structured to provide assistance because of pride makes no sense.
Maybe someday we will have universal healthcare and we’ll never have to worry again.
But until that time, no matter who you are, there is a way to protect yourself and your family. We’ve all been affected by this pandemic.
If you, or you know someone who needs coverage, give me a call. We all need to help each other once in a while.
