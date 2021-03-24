100,000,000 vaccinations in 58 days. What an amazing feat. As we hurtle towards herd immunity, based on the increasing number of vaccinations and those who gained natural immunity by having covid, the biggest question is what’s next.
Do we still need to follow the CDC guidelines, or do we act like Senator Rand Paul and refuse to accept that there is still a threat after we’re vaccinated? As Dr. Fauci explained to Senator Paul there is a significant reduction in the spread of the disease, especially from the variants, if we continue to follow the current guidelines.
Rand Paul isn’t buying what Dr. Fauci is selling. He’s not buying it because it is more politically expedient to play to your base and maintain the “Big Lie” that he (Fauci) and the CDC are blowing the pandemic out of proportion.
But let me tell you who is buying it.
Once my wife and I received our second shot, and waited our two weeks, we headed to Chicago to see our grandchildren (we saw our children as well, but every grandparent knows who really counts) after 370 days. After getting as many hugs as possible, we took an additional week to fly, yes fly, to Arizona for a short spring break.
Since Arizona is among the 16 states that have no mask mandate, it was with great trepidation that we ventured there. What we found was in complete contrast to what is being portrayed in the media — both left and right.
We arrived at O’Hare airport, put on our mask and didn’t take it off until we were pulling out of the car rental parking garage. There was not one person making a scene, complaining, bellyaching or crying about their personal freedom being violated.
People were doing the right thing.
We arrived at the condo we were staying at. The sign said “masks must be worn to enter” when we checked in. The condo had been cleaned and sanitized. If we needed anything, we needed to get it from the front desk as no housekeeping would take place during the week.
People were doing the right thing.
We went to Red Rock State Park. Masks were mandatory on the hiking trails if you were unable to maintain social distancing while passing another hiker. Everyone followed the rules without a bit of trouble. One woman passed us and said, “it feels so rude to be scurrying by avoiding people, but it’s the time.”
People were doing the right thing.
We went out for dinner at a fabulous BBQ place. No Mask — No Service. We sat outside on the patio at a table spaced away from the next table. If anyone was up and about they had their masks on. No one was being defiant. They were there for good food and a nice evening out.
People were doing the right thing.
We went shopping and every store we entered had mandatory mask requirements. Many limited the number of shoppers at a time and had an “enforcer” at the door. The overwhelming majority of people walking the street wore their masks even while outside.
People were doing the right thing.
Throughout our trip it felt as if everyone was pulling together. That we were in this together and that if we only do what’s right we will get through it together. The wearing of a mask is a small inconvenience to stopping the spread of the virus.
I recognize that, no matter what, there will be a large swarth of the population who will continue to scoff at the Coronavirus. They will call it a hoax and the precautions nonsense. They will do that sans mask while happily cashing their $1,400 checks.
We are vaccinating two million people a day. So obviously some skeptics are joining the ranks. Yet the media on all sides continues to portray a minority viewpoint. 100,000,000 vaccinated grateful people and what do we continue to see? One “Karen” in Podunk USA having a meltdown.
And it’s time our politicians and media paid heed. The vast majority of Americans have bought in. We will win this battle because people are doing it right.
