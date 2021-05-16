Every year there are two events that I think signify the beginning of the summer season. One is driving by the corner of Front Street and Garfield and seeing Bardon’s Wonder Freeze has opened. The other happens on the third Wednesday of May.
For more than two decades, on the third Wednesday of May, Bay Area Senior Advocates (B.A.S.A) has held the Ideas for Senior Living Expo at the Civic Center. It is where more than 1,000 seniors and their caregivers gather to enjoy a day of exploration into the services available to them here in the Grand Traverse region. It’s amazing to see the wide variety of products and services available right in our own backyard. I have been part of this fantastic program almost from the beginning and enjoy seeing many client’s and meeting new people all day long.
Sadly, last year’s expo was canceled because of the pandemic, leaving a void for both those who sponsor the Expo and for those who look forward to attending. There were high hopes that this year we’d be able to hold the event — but with the pandemic still rearing its ugly head, this year’s in-person Expo had to be canceled as well.
In a meeting of the planning committee, it was pointed out that even if we can’t hold a face-to-face Expo, people still needed a “place” to learn about what is available to help support them in our community.
B.A.S.A, in conjunction with the Leelanau Senior Expo, are excited to announce the 21st Annual ideas for Senior Living Expo has gone virtual.
Over the last year and a half, many of us involved in the Expo have had to readjust how we interact with our clients. People still need help, advice and services. It took a super effort and in many cases it took superheroes willing to do whatever it took to make sure people had their needs taken care of, no matter what.
“Last year we all became Superheroes as we took on the evil villain COVID-19,” said Connie Hintsala, Expo Chair. “As we continue to thwart this villain, the Ideas for Life Senior Expo will be going virtual! We have had tremendous success with live Senior Expos and look forward to a year-long virtual Senior Expo, uniquely offering a site with continuous marketing for our Seniors to visit throughout the year! We are excited to offer this new concept to Seniors and their families.”
On May 19 you can go to tcseniorexpo.org and “visit” more than 60 exhibitors. These virtual booths will feature videos and information from area companies that serve seniors, covering a wide variety of categories including Home Health, Elder Law, Housing, Maintenance, Insurance, employment, senior services, transportation and more.
Though you won’t be able to sample the cuisine from many of the senior living complexes or gather up a zillion trinkets and pens (everyone needs a pen, right?) visitors to the Expo on May 19 will be able to enter a door prize drawing. This is one time where “you don’t need to be present to win” is really true.
Door prizes will only be given out on the first day — so visit on the 19th. But the good news is that you or your caregiver can go back for information over and over — because the expo site, tcseniorexpo.org, and exhibitor booths will be available for viewing throughout 2021.
Please come “visit” me at my booth on May 19 and beyond.
