Well it’s that time of year. Early morning frost on your lawn. Leaves on the trees turning into vibrant shades of red, yellow and gold. Pumpkins starting to dot the porches of your neighborhood and on Oct. 15, the Medicare annual enrollment period begins.
So, it’s time to review and, if appropriate, to make changes to your existing plan. Start thinking now about making an appointment to go over you plans.
Did you know that, according to the Social Security Administration, more than 64 million, or more than one in every six U.S. residents, collected Social Security benefits this month. While older Americans make up about four in five beneficiaries, another one-fifth of the beneficiaries received Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or were young survivors of deceased workers.
Even more staggering is that among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, 21 percent of married couples and about 45 percent of unmarried persons rely on Social Security for 90 percent or more of their income. Retired workers and their dependents account for 73.2 percent of total benefits paid.
The average Social Security benefit is $1,503 per month. Each year, your monthly benefit receives a cost of living adjustment (COLA) based on the consumer price index (CPI). Although we haven’t gotten the final number from the government, it is estimated that we will receive a 1.3 percent cost of living adjustment in 2021 — making it one of the lowest ever.
That means the average check will increase by $19.54 per month.
COLA is based on the CPI, which reflects how young, urban workers tend to spend their money, called CPI-W. While the CPI-W captures the spending habits of the young, it fails to consider the spending needs of older Americans — who disproportionately spend a larger share of their budget on health care and living expenses.
While a young, urban worker may find something cheaper, we seniors may not have the same option. Many of our health care spending cannot be substituted.
Based on the tracking of prescription drug prices done by GoodRx, more than 560 medications have gone up since Dec. 31, 2019. The average increase has been about 5 percent. Many of the drugs used by seniors, like Eliquis and Humira, have seen larger increases. The winner is Marplan, which is used to treat depression, at 14 percent. With what we’re all going through right, now I suspect that’s based on supply and demand.
Another major impact on older Americans household budget is Food Inflation. According to the USDA food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food items) in July 2020 was 4.6 percent higher than July 2019. 2021 is expected to increase at least 2 percent and if the Coronavirus continues it might go even higher.
To add fuel to the fire, Medicare Part B premium will increase 2.7 percent, to $148.50 a month. So, the $19.54 increase now is down to $15.34.
Where the CPI-W fails to take into account the different spending habits of seniors, there’s another index that does. It’s called the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E). The CPI-E tends to grow more quickly than the CPI-W in most years, because it more accurately accounts for the percentage of income that retirees spend on healthcare and housing costs.
As a matter of fact, had the CPI-E been used to calculate the COLA increase received in 2020, it would have been 1.9 percent versus the 1.6 percent seniors actually received. If the CPI-E had been used to calculate the COLA in 2015 —when the average benefit was $1,215 per month — you’d be receiving $26 per month more than you are today. The amount might seem insignificant, but to some it’s the difference between picking up a prescription or going without the medication.
Currently there is legislation, H.R. 1251, in the U.S. House which would replace the CPI-W with the CPI-E in calculating the annual COLA. More than 20 percent of the 1st Congressional District is over age 65, and our current representative isn’t listed as co-sponsor. Which is a shame because 168,721 seniors can use all the help we can get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.