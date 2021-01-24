The Grand Traverse County Health Department has set up a scheduling “center” on the web for those 1A and 1B individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. I went to the site and tried to make an appointment. I gave up after it continued to say “no appointments available” all the way through May. My wife and I are on every list available attempting to set up an appointment to get our vaccinations. So far no luck.
We are not alone. Within the first 24 hours of the announcement that 1B individuals (those over 65) were eligible, more than 23 thousand people contacted the department about getting inoculated. They had 2,000 doses of the vaccine available.
As I watched President Trump leave the White House for the last time on Wednesday morning, I found myself feeling very hopeful. President Biden has promised 100 million doses of vaccine within the first 100 days of his presidency. An ambitious goal, but one that — if accomplished — will help bring this plague to its knees. Pfizer pharmaceutical says its doable.
More than 25 million Americans have contracted this virus. More than 400,000 grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and neighbors have died. Currently there is no sign of it slowing down. It will take a concerted effort of all of us getting vaccinated — and still maintaining social protocols — to beat this thing.
What is so amazing is that it was exactly one year ago this month that “patient 1” came back from Wuhan China and brought the coronavirus to our shores. One year and more than 400,000 dead. More than all those who have died in service to our country since world war II.
A friend posted on Facebook that their neighbor was taken away by ambulance last Tuesday with oxygen. Her husband had been taken away in a body bag the week before. This is happening in every state 24/7, with no rest for those on the front lines of the battle.
Understand I am not finding fault with the Grand Traverse County Health Department. They are only able to provide vaccinations with the supply on hand. The fault lies with the Federal government’s rollout and distribution of the vaccine. It is utterly amazing that the efforts so far exhibited have left states without the ability to save lives even though the solution is at hand.
But if you had a defined rollout, then you’d have to admit that COVID-19 wasn’t a hoax and that those who have died just might have been saved if you didn’t believe the “big” lie.
As I watched President Biden and Vice President Harris lead the first memorial service for those who have died in the last year, and the lighting of 400 lights along the reflecting pool, it became obvious that there finally was someone in charge who recognizes the severity of this plague and its impact on the lives of all of us.
This virus doesn’t recognize borders, gender, age or color. It is insidious and doesn’t discriminate. It is estimated that by the end of March the number of dead will be more than 500,000.
I just don’t understand those who continue to perpetrate the falsehoods and continue to refuse to accept the science. The simple wearing of a mask has turned neighbor against neighbor and family against family. For the last year, COVID-19 was used as a political weapon to divide the country.
I have not seen my grandchildren in person since last February. One full year without a hug, a game of Chutes & Ladders, or building a fort out of sofa cushions. Zoom visits have become the norm. Though better then nothing, they will never take the place of a pair of arms around my neck and a butterfly kiss.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department just opened a vaccination center at NMC. I was so excited to see them prepare for what can only be their belief in the Biden administration’s handling of the distribution of the vaccine.
They are ready. Pfizer is ready. I am ready. Let’s see those 100 million doses in 100 days.
I really need that butterfly kiss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.