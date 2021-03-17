FRANKFORT — A new brand of high-end electric car, the Lucid Air, soon will begin taking shape in Arizona. Frankfort Manufacturing has a hand in its production process.
“It’s hard to be competitive, lead time and price-wise, if you’re shipping all the product from Germany,” said Frankfort Manufacturing General Manager Tom Charters.
Like all automakers, Lucid strives to use cutting-edge technology to cut production costs. Various components — brackets, wiring, tubing and the like — need to be attached to cars’ sheet metal body panels. Traditionally, nuts and studs are welded to the sheet metal to enable attachment.
Frankfort Manufacturing is fabricating 9-foot tall devices that bypass such expensive and time-consuming welding. The technique was developed in Germany. Instead of welding, machines called C-frames stake, or press, metal studs either directly into sheet metal or into predrilled holes.
“The C-frames, they’re what’s actually staking fasteners into the sheet metal panels,” Charters said.
RiFast Systems LLC, based in the Chicago suburb of Lincoln Park, contracted with Lucid Motors to make nuts and studs that will be attached to body panels, and to deliver the machinery needed to perform the attachment.
Frankfort Manufacturing contracted with RiFast to machine and assemble the giant C-frames that will do that job. The company also is gearing up to make machinery that feeds a continuous supply of studs into the C-frame.
“The stuff we’re making is going to Arizona,” said Charters. “They’re going to be running the parts, the actual body panels for the EV.”
They started talking with Rifast about the Lucid machines early in 2020. Drawing up contracts and engineering the product takes time. The crew at Frankfort Engineering began machining metal for the project in late November.
Production of the Lucid vehicles is set to begin this spring, according to a post on LucidMotors.com, at a new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.
“The Lucid manufacturing system embraces advanced processes such as an aircraft-inspired riveted and bonded monocoque body structure replacing spot welds, which endows Lucid Air with state-of-the-art structural efficiency,” the post stated.{/span}
California-based Lucid is taking deposits for three models of the Air, priced at $69,900, $87,500 and $131,500. Those prices include a potential $7,500 federal tax credit. The company has opened sales offices in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Coldwater, Michigan.
Frankfort Manufacturing already has shipped five of the big C-frames to Arizona, and will complete Lucid’s order with eight more in April.
Charters hopes the C-frames provide a continuing revenue stream for the Frankfort company. It already has accepted an order for three more for another customer.
“Hopefully it’s only going to grow from here,” he said. “We’ve been making punching heads for a lot years, probably about 20 (years). But the feeding equipment and C-frames are just coming.”
Frankfort Manufacturing had 38 employees before the pandemic rolled across Michigan. The company laid off 17 workers, but have been rebuilding staff. It still seeks machinists and CNC operators.
“We’re trying to build our future, and need some young people,” Charters said.
“We’re trying to build our future, and need some young people.” Frankfort Manufacturing General Manager Tom Charters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.