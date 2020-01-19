From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Frankenmuth Travel Service has opened a fourth office, company president John Schmitt Jr. announced — in Traverse City.
Grand Traverse Travel is in the Gateway Building located at 13919 South West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 210.
Abigail “Abby” Schmitt will serve as the local luxury travel adviser. She is the daughter of the company president, working her way up from intern to full-time adviser at the Frankenmuth headquarters.
Frankenmuth Travel Service has been in business since 1973, according to a release. The company also has offices in Grand Blanc (Grand Hill Travel) and Bay City (Bay City Travel).
According to a release, John Schmitt said adding a Traverse City office is in response to customer inquiries.
“We have seen increased demand for our services in northern Michigan and the time is right to provide them with greater convenience with a physical location in Traverse City,” he said in the release.
John Schmitt said the new Traverse City locations and the other three offices will offer ‘Grand Class.’ He said the concept is for “travelers seeking only luxury-specific travel experiences.”
Frankenmuth Travel Services has 13 advisers and support staff and six independent drivers. The agency said it expects to add more agents to its staff.
To contact Grand Traverse Travel, call (231) 668-6838 or visit www.grandtraversetravel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.