DEARBORN — Average gasoline prices in Michigan declined for the fourth consecutive week, according to the report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
State motorists paid $3.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Sunday, according to the report. The average price is 7 cents less than it was a week ago.
The weekly decrease is the largest in the largest in the last month, eclipsing the 5 cent drop reported on Nov. 21. The weekly declines reported Nov. 28 and Nov. 14 were each 3 cents.
With the fourth consecutive weekly decreases, the $3.25 price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 14 cents less than this time in November.
The average price at the pump is $1.21 more than it was in December 2020.
A full 15-gallon fill-up will cost Michigan motorists an average of $48. That is about $9 more than when prices were at their highest in January 2020.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil 24 cents to $66.26 at the close of Friday’s formal trading session, according to the report. WTI crude oil prices continue to fall “amid the decision by OPEC+ to continue ramping up production by 400,000 (barrels per day) through January and investors concern regarding the spread of the omicron variant as the U.S. reports cases in at least six states,” according to the release.
“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”
Traverse City ($3.34) posted one of the three most expensive gas prices in Michigan, trailing only Marquette ($3.38) and Ann Arbor ($3.35).
The least expensive gas price averages in the state were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.13), Benton Harbor ($3.17) and Lansing ($3.17).
The national gas price average also decreased from last week. The national average of $3.36 on Sunday was down 3 cents from the week before and 6 cents from this time in November.
A year ago the national gas price average was $2.16, according to the report.
