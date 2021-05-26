TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech Pitch Night entries come from many places through several sources.
Next month’s Pitch Night competition features entries from one coast to another.
The virtual Pitch Night event begins at 6 p.m. on June 1. The event will be broadcast live from 20Fathoms to TCNewTech’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Among the four start-ups vying for the $500 top prize is Clayton Combe of Lighting Designer. Combe is a project manager and former filmmaker on the West Coast of the U.S. who has family in Frankfort on the Lake Michigan coast.
Lighting Designer will join three Michigan-based companies for the June 1 event. One of the four presenters, Novum Automation, comes from Traverse City.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said Pitch Night uses different methods to attract start-up companies to its virtual stage.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Szunko said. “It’s always interesting how they come to us, too.
“We do some social media advertising and we reach out to people that have pitched at other events in the state. One of our board members (Ashley Sloat) is a patent attorney, so we find out about start-ups that way. People hear about TCNewTech and the opportunities here through referrals from friends, LinkedIn and referrals from our board members.”
Reese Gallagher of Novum Automation was on the agenda for the May 4 event, but was moved to the June slate to allow for more preparation.
At the June 1 event, each of the four start-ups will have five minutes for a presentation about their emerging business, followed by a 5-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
Those interested in being in the virtual audience for Pitch Night can register in advance through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTJune2021. Participants who register will receive reminders and/or more details.
While the Pitch Night event is virtual, those who feel comfortable can gather and watch the event on big TV screens in Traverse City at The Workshop Brewing Company. TCNewTech has 18 seats available for the June event. RSVP through Event Brite to reserve a seat at The Workshop.
The four companies scheduled to make presentations at Pitch Night include:
- Gallagher of Novum Automation. One of the five finalists for the 2021 Scale Up North Emerging Business awards, Novum Automation “designs, develops, and builds accessible automated insights that enable advanced product development decision-making,” according to its website.
- Combe of Lighting Designer. An app, Lighting Designer “is a tool for lighting professionals in film, TV, theater, and live shows,” according to its website. “It enables them to create and share beautiful lighting diagrams from a portable tablet rather than a computer, and keep up with changes on the go.”
- Pete Price of Aradatum. A technology company based in Brighton, Aradatum “provides the keys to ubiquitous wireless connectivity,” according to its website. “We put infrastructure in places that other tech companies can’t, crossing previously impenetrable barriers to bring access to the last mile.”
- Keith Evans of Great Lakes Crystal Technologies. The East Lansing-based company “develops semi-conductor grade crystalline diamond materials for applications in advanced optics, detectors, electronics, and quantum technologies (sensors, computing, communication, etc.),” according to a release from TCNewTech.
Similar to the in-person event, public announcements are offered at the Virtual Pitch Night. Announcements need to be submitted via chat on YouTube and Facebook.
Szunko said TCNewTech’s Pitch Night may return to a live event at The City Opera House on July 6 “based on current protocols.”
Anyone interested in applying to a future Pitch Night even can contact Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org. TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night is scheduled for the first Tuesday of every month.
