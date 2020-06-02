TRAVERSE CITY — Four finalists will make presentations June 2 at TCNewTech’s third virtual Pitch Night.
A panel of judges selected the four finalists for the event. The four start-up companies will compete for the $500 prize. Audience members select the winner via SMS text.
The four startup companies will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.
The June Pitch Night begins at 6 p.m. The event is broadcast live to TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously.
According to a release from TCNewTech, the four finalists, with a brief description of each company, are:
- CAPNOS, LLC: An alternative to vaping that claims to prevent lung disease and save lives.
- LOCUS: A digital platform that connects independent shops with customers, helping people to explore and purchase goods locally.
- Ysanne: A jewelry collection with SOS technology triggered in case of an emergency.
- SpellBound: Uses augmented reality technology to “reduce the perception of pain and increase post-surgical ambulation for pediatric patients, lowering opioid consumption, reducing the length of stay, and lowering the risk of complications.”
TCNewTech normally brings ideas and investors together the first Tuesday of every month at the City Opera House. The COVID-19 pandemic in April converted the gathering into a virtual Pitch Night.
Anyone with an entrepreneurial idea is encouraged to submit ideas to TCNewTech for future pitch events. More information is available at https://tcnewtech.org/.
