TRAVERSE CITY — There is no official theme for February’s TCNewTech Pitch Night on Feb. 2.
But there could be.
Health, wellness and strong state and local connections are on the menu for the second virtual Pitch Night of 2021.
“It ends up being that way, but not intentionally,” said TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko.
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night — held the first Tuesday of each month — begins at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed live on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Three of the four pitches on Feb. 2 will be from companies based in Michigan.
That includes Traverse City’s Matthew Elliott, who will be seeking seed funding and an initial round of investments for The War Zone. The indoor Nerf Arena is located at 1407 Woodmere Ave., adjacent to The Warrior Combat Academy he operates at 1421 Woodmere Ave.
Another of the pitches is from HedgeHog Health in Royal Oak. But the company has connections to Traverse City.
Szunko said having three Michigan pitches, two of which have Traverse City ties, could be a strong sign.
“We haven’t had that in a long time,” she said. “That’s something we always strive for. Maybe it’s just indicative of people feeling more confident to launch new businesses now.”
The four presenters for the February TCNewTech Pitch Night include:
- Gaurav Goomer, of DC Wellness, Inc. According to its website, MyLifeWell is “a personal wellness hub, designed for you to find everything related to wellness, fitness, traveling and shopping. Find a wellness option that best fits your lifestyle needs.” Based in Battle Creek, the company is seeking its first significant round of venture capital funding.
- Samir Tendulkar, of Khal Inc. According to www.khal.com, Khal is a platform for professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts. Based in New Jersey and seeking seed money and a first round of investment, Khal users add unique recipes and cook other people’s dishes, which creates a a lot of content for the platform.
- Elliott, of The War Zone. According to Szunko, The War Zone was open for about three months last year before closing because of the pandemic. Participants play in a high-powered Nerf arena, which brings “video games to life” while also keeping participants physically active. The score is automatically kept at The War Zone.
- Parker Lynch, of HedgeHog Health. According to www.hedgehoghealth.com, the company offers “Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Parent Coaching.” The device is “a patented fidget computer mouse specifically designed to aid children and adults who are diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”
Pitch Night features start-up companies making appeals for their businesses or technology ideas. The winner receives $500, but the event is also an opportunity to network and get exposure to potential investors.
Each company will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. There’s a five-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
The TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of its fiber internet from main sponsor Michigan Broadband. The Pitch Night sponsor is 4Front Credit Union.
Those interested in being in the virtual audience for Pitch Night can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/135736436335. Those registering at Eventbrite will receive reminders and/or more details.
Similar to the in-person event, public announcements are offered at the Virtual Pitch Night. Announcements need to be submitted via chat on YouTube and Facebook.
Apply to pitch at future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch, or contact Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
