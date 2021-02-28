TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan start-up companies are set to make presentations at TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night.
The March 2 event begins at 6 p.m. Held the first Tuesday of every month, the virtual Pitch Night can be viewed live on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Pitch Night features start-up companies making appeals for their businesses or technology ideas. The winner of the audience vote receives $500, provided in March by DGNAdvisory.
While the cash prize is a nice reward for the winner, the event is also an opportunity to network and get exposure to potential investors.
Each company will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and others. There’s a five-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
The four presenters for the March TCNewTech Pitch Night include:
Valerie Obenchain of Advanced Interactive Response Systems (https://www.oxygenalarms.com). According to its website, the Newaygo-based AIRS “produces high-quality safety and monitoring products that improve patient health and care-giver performance. According to TCNewTech, AIRS has remote oxygen monitoring device to ensure the proper amount of
- oxygen is being delivered and “an app that allows for data to be remotely viewed by caregivers, oxygen suppliers and family.”
- Nicholas Kristock of KindKatch (www.kindkatch.com). According to its website, the Bloomfield Hills company “is a mobile content capture and distribution tool that makes collecting and sharing of video content easy for (the user) and engaging for recipients.” KindKatch can also be an easy way for organizations to collect and share content with its audience.
- Michael Hyacinthe of Wimage, LLC (www.wimee.tv). The Grand Rapids startup tech and digital production company is “dedicated to cultivating the artistic expression of individuals through creative technology and educational resources,” according to its website. One of its main products is an app that converts words into images, encouraging children to create technology instead of just consuming it.
- Britta Carlson of Med Pros Share (www.medprosshare.com). According to its website, the Marquette company is “revolutionizing the way licensed professionals exchange, connect and collaborate.” The company specifically targets rehabilitation practitioners — occupational, physical and speech therapists — share diagnosis-specific plans and products they create with their peers. It also serves as a coaching or mentor system between therapists.
The TCNewTech Virtual Pitch Night is broadcast live from 20Fathoms, taking advantage of its fiber internet from main sponsor Michigan Broadband.
Those interested in being in the virtual audience for Pitch Night can register in advance through Eventbrite. Participants who register will receive reminders and/or more details.
Similar to the in-person event, public announcements are offered at the Virtual Pitch Night. Announcements need to be submitted via chat on YouTube and Facebook.
Apply to pitch at future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch, or by contacting TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.