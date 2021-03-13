TRAVERSE CITY — The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded an additional $200,000 to the Regional Resiliency Program, according to a Friday release from Venture North Funding and Development.
The Regional Resiliency Program was created in 2020 “to help small businesses with nine or fewer employees ... power through the COVID pandemic.”
The program was launched by a $200,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation in May. The foundation made an additional $50,000 award in September, raising its total award to date to $450,000.
The program assists small businesses in Venture North’s 10-county region.
“While we join others in cautious optimism about a COVID‐19 recovery, we know businesses are still struggling from the worst pandemic in more than a century,” Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister said in the release. “The RRP is enabling us to invest in a powerful way, at the ground level, with communities, business owners, and employees to work toward recovery together.”
“The Consumers Energy Foundation is doing what it did in 2020 when it granted an initial $200,000 enabling us to form the Regional Resiliency Program that rapidly converts philanthropic giving ranging from Foundations of all sizes to individuals seeking ways to help small businesses in their home town survive,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith added in the release.
Small businesses soon will be able to apply for grants up to $5,000, Galbraith said in the release. The first grant round of 2021 is scheduled for April.
More than $500,000 in contributions to the Regional Resiliency Program were allocated by Venture North to more than 200 small businesses last year. Galbraith said contributions from the Consumers Energy Foundation, the Industrial Development Corporation in Manistee and other area organizations allow the program to continue.
More information about the program is available at www.venturenorthfunding.com.
