WILLIAMSBURG — A longtime restaurant closed for more than three years has been sold.
A ‘Sold’ sign went up Wednesday above the Team Merchant sign at the former Vasquez’ Hacienda, located at 11324 US-31. The property with a Williamsburg address was listed for $349,900.
The restaurant just south of Elk Rapids was a part of the family of Al and Elaine Vasquez for 45 years, according to a Feb. 16, 2020 article in the Record-Eagle. The couple launched the business in September 1974.
“We used to have a little place by our house that we called The Taco Hut, that was just strictly takeout food, Mexican food,” Elaine Vasquez told the Record-Eagle for the 2020 article.
The Hacienda ended regular hours in October 2019. It hosted a couple of Christmas parties in December and then the couple locked the doors for good, according to the article.
The 5,800-square-foot building on 1½ acres was listed for $349,900 with Lakeside Properties Real Estate of Elk Rapids.
Realtor Mary Merchant of Lakeside Properties confirmed the sale closed on Thursday, but said the new owners did not want to comment any further.
The sale was personal for Merchant, who said she started working at Vasquez’ Hacienda. Merchant said Vasquez’ Hacienda was the site of her 16th birthday party, the rehearsal dinner for her wedding as well as her 33rd birthday.
“I love that place, obviously,” Merchant said. “I’m a long-time friend of the family. It worked out well for me when I reached out to them about selling it.”
A previous listing on LoopNet noted the building was built in 1950 and renovated in 2007. The LoopNet listing created Oct. 11, 2018 and last updated on April 9, 2020 listed the property for $475,000.
The Lakeside Properties listing touted the potential of the property.
The listing said: “A huge parking lot, 2 bathrooms, large commercial size kitchen area and walk-in cooler, combined with the layout make this building perfect for hospitality use! (Liquor license available separately.) Really though, the size and footprint of this building present endless possibilities for use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.