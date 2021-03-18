TRAVERSE CITY — The former Hooters restaurant building at 1840 North U.S. 31 in East Bay Township came tumbling down this week to make room for a car wash.
“The estimated open date is about mid-August. It could be as late as early September, depending on whether we have any delays in materials,” said owner Mark Wanner of Reed City.
Wanner bought the real estate from Henry Lan, owner of the China Fair Restaurant in Traverse City. Lan purchased the Hooters building in 2017, Realtor Don Fedrigon, Jr., the listing agent and the broker/owner of Re/Max of Elk Rapids, said at the time. Fedrigon said the $1.1 million price in 2017 also included the liquor license.
The building demolished this week was constructed in 2007. Hooters ceased operations on the site in late December 2014. The 1.6-acre property, which backs up to the TART Trail, was put on the market in early 2015.
Construction of the Green Mitt car wash will begin immediately, Wanner said.
The building will measure 4,983 square feet. The business will have 23 vacuum stalls under separate awnings, according to East Bay Township Director of Planning and Zoning Claire Karner. The property will have 30 parking spaces, including two compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
When complete, the business will employ 10 or 12 people, a mix of full- and part-time workers.
“The plan is to have a minimum of three people on site at all times,” Wanner said. “Unless it’s a down day or a lot of rain, and there are no cars going through.”
Karner said the planning commission saw a sketch plan of the project in March 2020. The site plan review and special land use permit were approved in July 2020.
“There’s one space for a possible food truck, and if they do decide to move forward with the food truck, they would come back to the township to obtain a food permit,” said Karner.
Wanner, 37, said he began seriously looking at building a car wash about two years ago.
“We really started doing paperwork and moving everything forward about a year and three months ago — when we started moving all that paperwork to real life,” he said. “It took awhile to get all the paperwork through, and all the approvals, and all the engineering and all that stuff.”
“It’s about a $6 million project.”
That includes the real estate.
“I think we paid about $1.15 (million), if I remember correctly, on the property,” Wanner said.
This is his first foray into the car wash industry.
“I own two construction companies currently,” he said. “I own Northern Castle Homes and I also own Pole Barn Living.”
Both companies are based in Reed City.
“We had looked at the idea — we had talked about car washes being a great investment. And decided to look into it a little bit deeper.” said Wanner. “About two years ago we started looking into it — did some feasibility studies and some pro formas, etcetera, of different areas.”
Green Mitt car wash will be a family business.
“I’m the majority owner,” Wanner said. “Two brothers-in-law and my accountant are investing as well.”
Wanner launched his business career in 2003 at age 20 with Star Enterprises. But when he went to incorporate the construction business in 2006, he discovered that the name wasn’t available. So he changed his business name and incorporated as Northern Castle Homes.
The developer has worked with the Township to preserve large white pines on the site, Karner said, and has secured access drive connections with adjacent properties. The final site layout will result in a decrease in total impervious surface compared with what existed with the old building, she said. The business will install connections with the TART trail and the public sidewalk along U.S. 31, Karner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.