TRAVERSE CITY — Kim Hagerty, 64, former co-CEO and chairman of Hagerty and Traverse City philanthropist died Wednesday at Munson Medical Center with her family by her side.
“We lost ourselves a real warrior and a champion,” said Susie Janis, who worked closely with Hagerty for 5 years during Northwestern Michigan College’s comprehensive fundraising effort, “Be What’s Possible, The Campaign for NMC.”
“She was a champion for her hometown. She just knew the feel of the community. She had incredible enthusiasm,” Janis said.
Kim Hagerty helped build the family business upon her return to Traverse City after building a successful law career.
“Besides being a beloved daughter, sister, wife and friend, Kim was integral to the growth of Hagerty,” according to a statement from the Hagerty company.
“During her tenure at the company, Kim served in various roles including Legal Counsel, co-CEO and, most recently, Chairman of the Board before retiring in 2014,” the statement continued. “After retirement, Kim remained a passionate and active shareholder of Hagerty as well as a community benefactor, most recently donating, along with her husband Antonio Simão, $1 million to Northwestern Michigan College.”
Hagerty served on NMC’s Foundation board from 2009 to 2019, and since then has been an honorary board member. When the $1 million donation was announced in February, she pledged support for the college and its students.
“Antonio and I have such great confidence in NMC and what it is doing to support students. We want to keep that going,” Hagerty said in February. “We are so happy to be able to make this commitment.”
NMC Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Teahen said Hagerty always wanted to help the college, the students, and the town.
“She would say quite often, that she just wants to help — and that was truly her motivation in her giving and also her volunteerism,” Teahen said.
“She really got great joy from giving. She was so happy to make their most recent gift to the college. In fact, I have some notes from a phone call right in front of me. She said: ‘Giving is the biggest deal. I love it. It’s the greatest feeling of all.’”
“She was very passionate about lifting up women as future leaders from our student body, and supporting aviation because she and her husband had such a great experience with that program,” said Teahen.
Kennard Weaver served alongside Hagerty on the NMC Foundation board. He said she took the commitment seriously.
“She was on the board the same time I was. She was very reserved and did not speak up all the time. She watched others and listened carefully. She was always in attendance,” Weaver said.
Hagerty grew up in a family that shared a love for classic automobiles. Her first car was a 1962 Corvair Station Wagon, which she restored with her father. She drove her brother, McKeel Hagerty (now CEO of Hagerty), to his first day of kindergarten in that car.
She moved west and established a law practice near Lake Tahoe. In the 1990s, she moved back to northern Michigan as the family regrouped to help build the Hagerty insurance business, which had been started by her parents, Frank and Louise Hagerty.
Hagerty today is one of Traverse City’s largest employers, with 760 workers in town and 790 elsewhere. It is a leading specialty insurance provider for classic and enthusiast vehicles. Hagerty insures more than 2 million vehicles globally.
Memorial details for Kim Hagerty will be shared when they become available.
