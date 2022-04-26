Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Plaza includes five businesses in two buildings constructed five years ago that serve food and drink.
The western-most building on Munson Avenue is home to three restaurants — The Soup Cup and Tropical Smoothie Cafe on one side, Arby’s on the other. To the east, a Domino’s Pizza is adjacent to Biggby Coffee.
Of the five, only Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a dining room open to the public. And Tropical Smoothie Cafe only recently was able to open the dining room, when David Wheelock was promoted to manager in October.
“For us, we didn’t have the staff in the building,” Wheelock said.
The five spots on one strip of Munson Avenue is a microcosm of a wider issue across the region: Fast food and quick service restaurants need to limit its options because of a limited employee pool.
“I could hire a 100 people company-wide,” said Shawn Zipser, vice president of Arby’s of Northwest Michigan, which operates 10 restaurants, including two in Traverse City. “I could easily hire 10 people per store. And it’s not, ‘You get one day, you get four hours, you get 16 hours. I could hire between 90 and 100 full-time employees.”
Zipser said the staffing issue at the the 720 Munson Ave. restaurant closed that location in December 2021 and January 2022. He said staffing was the only reason roast beef sandwiches and curly fries weren’t available at that location.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is in Suite 3 at 718 Munson Ave. Adjacent to it is The Soup Cup a MicroSouperie. The Soup Cup has taken a different approach to serving customers.
The Soup Cup offered “curbside pickup of hot and frozen soups on Tuesdays and Thursdays ONLY,” according to its website. “No dine-in or inside pickup.” That reality began in September of 2021, according to voicemail, and ran through end of March when a notice was posted online and at the store that read: “The Soup Cup is closed for some re-tooling.”
Biggby Coffee, in Suite 3 at 748 Munson Ave., went drive-thru only at its east side location for COVID-19 and hasn’t gone back, franchise owner MaryAnne MacIntosh reported.
“We have not opened the lobby yet,” MacIntosh said. “We didn’t have the staff in the beginning and minimalized hours. And then also we only have a few staff that knows what it’s like to have a lobby and a drive thru open.”
Adjacent to Biggby in the East Bay Plaza is Domino’s Pizza, which also doesn’t let the public into the lobby at that location. The lobby has been closed since March 2020 as Domino’s switched to carry-out and delivery.
Allison Page, general manager of the Domino’s Pizza in Traverse City, said some franchises have reopened their lobbies. But she said Tim McMullen — who owns Domino’s in Cadillac, Big Rapids and Traverse City — has not done so.
“We continued to do it because with all the ups and downs with COVID, we didn’t want to close and open the lobby and close and open the lobby,” Page said. “We also did it to protect our employees.”
While not totally immune to COVID outbreaks, Page said the Traverse City Domino’s hasn’t had any interruptions in service.
“We’ve done pretty well,” she said. “We had a couple of cases, but nobody was out when it was at its worst.”
Fast food focus
A bank was the first business to give people a drive-thru option, according to Wikipedia. But restaurants quickly added it — and they haven’t looked back. Red’s Giant Hamburg along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, opened in 1947 “and is widely credited with being America’s first drive-thru restaurant,” according to lovefood.com.
In the early days of the pandemic in March and through a good portion of the rest of 2020, sit-down restaurants quickly switched gears to handle carry-out and delivery meals. Except the ones that were already well-versed in the process.
The other Traverse City Arby’s at 1370 W. South Airport Road is drive-thru only and it showed.
“That was the reason for our success during the pandemic,” Zipser said. “We didn’t have to pivot at that location. The management and staff were already trained. That’s all they had to do.
“They didn’t have to close the lobby, open the lobby, close the lobby, open the lobby. They flourished with the fact that everyone else was doing what they already had to do.”
Zipser said it wasn’t uncommon to see several cars waiting in line at drive-thru restaurants from March 2020 forward.
He said peak times at places like Taco Bell on South Airport, Culver’s on Munson Avenue, Wares Bros. Frosty Treat on South Airportm and fast-food spots on East Front Street often backed out into the street.
Zipser said many of the Arby’s of Northwest Michigan — including locations in Cadillac, Grayling, Petoskey, Clare, Houghton Lake, Cheboygan, Sault Ste. Marie and Big Rapids — posted some great numbers.
“Revenue was up as much as 60 percent at some of our restaurants due to the fact that restaurants with drive-thru were the only thing that was open for a while,” he said. “Now as restaurants have reopened to full levels dining-room-wise, now look at how extremely busy they are.”
It’s also why a lot of pizzerias posted record years in 2020, as reported in a June 6, 2021, Record-Eagle article.
When the local Domino’s first closed its lobby in March 2020, Page said the restaurant had a table outside where people could pick-up their pizza order.
“As the pandemic improved and things got a little better, Domino’s improved their technology so everyone could order online,” Page said. “They made it so they could do curbside service.”
Page said of those making carry-out orders, about 75 percent of those are online orders.
Nationally, Domino’s is offering $3 off a customer’s next online order for those who place a carry-out order online at Dominos.com or through the Domino’s app.
The promotion is also a way to ease the burden on delivery, especially because “a lot of people are looking for drivers,” Page said.
The Traverse City Domino’s has a fleet of 11 drivers. Page said two typically are on during the day and another four or five at night. She said the restaurant averages 18 deliveries a night between 5 p.m. and close, and can make up to 100 deliveries on Fridays and Saturdays.
A slow process
While the Biggby Coffee in East Bay Plaza has yet to reopen its dining room, the west side location at 1535 S. Division Ave., in the Kids Creek Marketplace, eased into the process. That location was closed for two months at the start of the pandemic, then was open for limited hours with carry-out only.
MacIntosh said limited seating was available by the end of 2021. “We have more seats available, just not all of the seats are available,” she said.
Now they have a group in the construction industry that meets there every Thursday. Other people will conduct job interviews over a cup of coffee.
MacIntosh said it’s been nice to see people come back in again to sit, have a hot drink and use the WiFi.
Wheelock said the East Bay Plaza Tropical Smoothie Cafe had its dining room closed in September and October.
Hiring and retraining eight employees in October and November 2021 allowed the dining room to reopen. Four former employees also returned to the location.
“It just kind of snowballed,” said Wheelock, who noted three to four employees can man the drive-thru during the day while the lobby opening requires an additional five workers.
The location can operate with around 14 in the winter, but needs about 20-25 in the peak season.
Darla Bowen, marketing director for Northland Investments, LLC, of Houghton Lake, which owns three Taco Bells and two KFC restaurants in Traverse City under Bells & Birds, Inc., closed its dining rooms in March 2020.
In a text message, Bowen said the Taco Bell dining rooms started reopening “on a rolling basis” in March 2021 and the “KFCs followed shortly after that.”
The Traverse City Burger King restaurants recently reopened their dining rooms earlier this year.
The Little Caesars Pizza locations at 1221 E. Front St. and 1535 S. Division St. still has its seating pushed off to the side, leaning on carry-out and Pizza Portal, a self-service mobile order pickup.
Looking ahead
Page said even if Domino’s does reopen its lobby to the public, she still can see curbside and online ordering remaining popular, especially with the $3 off a future online order that is airing on national television commercials.
“We may open the lobby this summer,” Page said. “But people are still liking the curbside carry-out, even if we do open.”
MacIntosh said the East Bay Biggby may open its lobby after the Cherry Festival, but it comes down to staffing and training.
She said Biggby Coffee’s drive-thru-only concept, which she opened at 4041 U.S. South, may also be a rising trend.
“Biggby has come up with drive-thru-only options,” she said. “I think that’s the way it’s going. If we have another pandemic, it’s so hard because you have to clean every space every time somebody leaves.”
Zipser said the Munson Avenue Arby’s is dealing with a lack of staff not only by converting to drive-thru only, but also by reducing hours.
The East Bay Arby’s is open11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the South Airport location is open longer hours and seven days a week.
“I would probably need around six to seven full-time employees for that to happen (on Munson Avenue),” Zipser said. “As soon as I find 6-7 employees, I’m ready to go.
“It doesn’t feel that six to seven is a big number, but you add up all the fast food restaurants only needing five more employees and that’s 50 restaurants times five. That’s not counting every other restaurant in town and every other service industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.