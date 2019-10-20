TRAVERSE CITY — Fresh flowers and rubber industrial components have at least one thing in common — Tenille Enger.
Enger, 43, launched her Lucky Clover Flowers business in 2017. But she still also works full time at her parents’ business, Grand Traverse Rubber Supply, Inc.
“It’s been great, because I probably couldn’t balance the two if I didn’t some leniency here now and again,” Enger said while at her day job.
She’s been busy during her off hours nurturing Lucky Clover.
“We live on 10 acres, but I probably grow on about a third of an acre,” she said. “I commandeered the old vegetable garden that we had — that became a flower bed. And then we have a 60-by-90 (foot) field.”
The business is poised to expand further. She took delivery in late September of a hoop house, a greenhouse-like structure that will extend her growing season.
And display space next to the cash register at Fieldstone Market, 7270 N. Long Lake Rd., has helped grow demand for bouquets.
“Not too long after we bought the business she came in and asked, ‘would you be willing to take a risk and bring my flowers in?’” said Dave Sears, who with his wife, Jen, bought Fieldstone Market in late 2017.
He knew that marketing cut flowers successfully depends on freshness.
“There’s a lot of waste in flowers if you don’t do it right,” said Sears.
But he was impressed with Enger’s enthusiasm and product, and agreed to give it a try. He installed a single bucket of bouquets near the cash register.
“The first couple weeks we didn’t sell a lot,” Sears said.
But the Fieldstone crew talked about the flowers with customers and sales grew. Enger now delivers three buckets of bouquets each morning and they typically sell out before noon.
“Two years later, she can’t grow enough,” said Sears. “She’s got a pretty solid business.”
Enger is pleased with sales growth.
“I’m selling at Fieldstone Market and the demand has quadrupled since last year,” Enger said. “Right now, that’s kind of my bread and butter, because I’m also still maintaining my full-time job.”
Enger also sells flowers online at luckycloverflowers.com, and to other local customers.
“I do a bouquet subscription for Hagerty,” she said. “And then I also sell direct to people looking to buy flowers by the bucket. I’ve had requests for special arrangements, that kind of thing.”
Enger has high hopes for the new hoop house. She won a grant through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to fund purchase of the structure.
“Their goal is to help farmers with extending seasons, and, as climate change becomes an issue for us, to help with that.”
Enger’s hope is that her hoop house will allow her to grow flowers earlier in the spring and later in the fall, and worry less about damage from storms during the summer.
She heard about the value of hoop house growing while attending a workshop at a flower farm in Washington. She began researching the grant nearly two years ago. One requirement was that she grow for market at least a year before applying for the grant. She began her efforts about a year and a half ago.
“I feel you should get a medal if you just get through the application process. It’s the government, so there’s a lot of different hoops you have to jump through,” said Enger.
The hoop house components arrived in September.
The structure was taking shape last week. The plastic roof is composed of two layers; a fan maintains a blanket of air in between to provide insulation and help shed snow.
She recently received notice that she qualified for a second grant, this one to help create a windbreak along her open field. It will be composed of native shrubs and perennials. They’ll serve double duty by cutting wind and attracting birds and beneficial insects, both of which can help control pests, she said.
“We’re in a very open field, so wind is something that I battle,” said Enger.
Fieldstone’s customers appreciate the freshness of Lucky Clover’s product, Sears said, and some say the bouquets look good for up to two weeks after purchase. Enger picks flowers each morning and drives them less than a mile to Fieldstone.
“Everybody has loved her bouquets,” said Sears.
