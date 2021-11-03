KINGSLEY — Even a growing business needs a transplant.
A pair of blossoming stores in downtown Kingsley intersected over the weekend.
Kingsley Floral & Gifts closed Friday under the direction of co-owners Karla Blackmer and Stephanie Bugai. The store at 104 N. Brownson Ave. reopened on Monday as Olds Floral & Design under the direction of Kait Olds.
“Karla and Stephanie brought a lot of life to the business,” said Olds. “They have been just great through the whole process. It’s a great space.”
Olds, who grew up in Buckley and married into a big Kingsley family, comes into the business after successfully growing her own plants at Olds Paradise Farms and selling fresh-cut flowers in farmers markets and to other shops in the area, including Kingsley Floral and Gifts.
She also successfully operated a roadside stand on Blackman Road, Fresh Cut by Kait.
“This is the natural next step, having a shop,” Olds said.
It was also a natural step for Blackmer and Bugai, who opened Kingsley Floral on June 1, 2020 in a 260-square-foot space at 121 S. Brownson Ave. and moved across the street into 1,200 square feet on April 23, 2021. Blackmer, who maintains ownership of the building with her husband, Andy, said she and Bugai had other full-time jobs.
Blackmer works at Northern Pines Health Center in Buckley, Bugai at New Directions Testing in Traverse City.
“The flower shop has grown tremendously and it’s been very busy,” Blackmer said. “With both of us having full-time jobs, we thought we could balance and juggle, but we just can’t.”
But Blackmer said on Friday she couldn’t think of a better person than Olds to take over the business. Blackmer and Bugai are even working one day a week for the next two weeks to ease the transition until Olds expands store hours Nov. 15.
“I’m super excited,” said Blackmer, who said she and Bugai are available for consultation and even to fill-in during busy times. “She’s been a friend of mine for a while. It’s bittersweet to know I’m leaving the flower shop, but it’s exciting because I know she’s going to do great things with it.
“She has the passion and energy. She’s also got a great following already with her cut flowers and the flower growing she already does.”
Currently the store is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Olds said plans are to open later this month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday by appointment.
Olds said she plans to keep the store growing with event workshops and private events. She also plans to continue to offer a custom flower subscription program.
Olds said the store will also be looking to hire floral designers and delivery drivers, That’s because Olds has a background in exercise science and works as a wellness coach at the Interlochen Arts Academy.
While she’s always had a passion for plants and agriculture, Olds said it grew exponentially during the pandemic when she couldn’t even be on campus.
“This is all a product of COVID,” joked Olds, who said she planted about half an acre of flowers at Paradise Farms. “I just went crazy with flowers. I went and spread a lot of seeds around and just went crazy with it.”
Olds Floral & Design can be reached at (231) 263-7290.
