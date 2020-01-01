TRAVERSE CITY — It’s made an appearance on popular TV shows; it’s been called a game-changer by title-winning professional athletes.
And it’s coming to Traverse City.
Following a soft launch on Jan. 10, Solitude Float & Wellness Spa plans to open Jan. 14 at 111 E. Front St. offering what co-founder Matt Davis calls “Forced Mindfulness.” Customers can experience an hour-long float in one of four pods.
“It’s gravity-free, dark and silent,” Davis said of the float-therapy session. “You’re able to realize yourself, the awareness of your heartbeat and breathing patterns which leads the mindfulness and focus.”
“I see it as it’s the last ingredient you can add to your health and wellness recipe,” added Solitude co-founder and business partner Sarah Ward. “It’s perfect for basically everyone, no matter what release you are seeking. It’s a great opportunity.”
The pods have appeared on “Big Bang Theory” and “Stranger Things” as the shows explored the science of sensory deprivation. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots uses float therapy. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry credits it with helping him perform at an optimal level and reach five straight NBA Finals.
So will float therapy lead to a Lombardi Trophy or O’Brien Trophy?
“It’s not going to hurt,” Davis joked.
What float therapy does, he said, is give our bodies a break from the constant barrage of information from a wide range of technology. The Solitude website touts ‘REST’ (Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy).
“There are so many mental and physical benefits,” said Davis, who said people with such things as chronic pain, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep issues can benefit.
The pods, which can be used open or closed, are seven-foot long inside and are filled with 11 inches of water. Then 1,000 pounds of Epson salt (magnesium sulfate) is added.
“It changes the buoyancy, which gives you the ability to float on the surface,” Davis said.
Davis said magnesium sulfate is on the list of the World Health Organization’s essential minerals. Ward said the mineral is good for the skin as well as the nervous system.
Ward and Davis experienced a float spa for the first time while watching the Michigan State basketball team in the 2019 Final Four. There was a float spa a short distance from their hotel, they tried it and were hooked.
Ward said time floated away during that first experience. “It’s too fast,” she said. “It’s so relaxing; you don’t want to get out.”
“We loved it, basically,” Davis said. “We both had a great experience. We immediately thought this would be a great experience in Traverse City.”
Solitude will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The spa will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.
The front desk at Solitude was made by a local person, and the waiting room features art from a local veteran. Ward said those two groups are very important at Solitude and vets will receive a discount on float therapy.
Ward and Davis said they will hire seven people to work at Solitude. Outside of the spa, Ward is a sales representative for a specialty food and beverage company, while Davis is the founder and chairman of the board for Armor Express in Central Lake.
Adjacent to the front desk at Solitude is a sophisticated filtration system. Davis said the filtered water meets Environmental Protection Agency standards for drinking water.
Sessions are $65 an hour with memberships and multi-pack discounts.
Ward said Solitude Float & Wellness Spa sold, mostly by word of mouth, more than 100 gift certificates during a six-day period before Christmas. Davis said the concept of Solitude is probably foreign to many people in Traverse City, but he expects that to quickly evaporate.
“There’s a learning curve,” he said. “Once it’s introduced and people understand the benefits, we will have a very successful float spa and a resource for the community.”
More information about Solitude is available at https://www.solitudefloatspa.com.
The four pods are awaiting final installation, followed closely by a test run.
“We’re going to fight to see who gets in first,” Ward said.
