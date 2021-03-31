JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Five people from northern Michigan made the 2021 Forbes Magazine list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
The list highlights more than 5,000 advisers nominated by their firms. Nominees are then “researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research,” according to a release from Forbes.
Financial advisers in Michigan are divided by Forbes into two categories: High net worth and private wealth. All five from northern Michigan made the Top 125 ranking for high net worth.
Rick Simonton of Merrill Lynch in Traverse City had the highest ranking among on the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, checking in at No. 52. Three spots behind him was Branko Gegich of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Traverse City.
Shaun Osborne of Ameriprise Financial in Petoskey was ranked at No. 69. Also making the list were Glenn Hirt of Wells Fargo in Traverse City (No. 89) and Blair Anderson of Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City (No. 118).
Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes ranking “is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data,” according to Forbes.com.
Basic requirements to be eligible for the ranking include:
- Seven years as an adviser
- One year at their current firm, with some exceptions
- Recommended and nominated by their firm
- Completion of online survey
- More than 50 percent of revenue/production must be with individuals
- Acceptable compliance record
Some of the quantitative data includes revenue/production, assets under management and client-related data like retention. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings, according to a release.
The top three Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for high net worth were Charles Zhang of Zhang Financial in Portage, David Kudla of Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc and Leo Stevenson of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Wyandotte.
The list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for private wealth was a list of 19, topped by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Birmingham. Dana Locniskar of Merrill Private Wealth Management in Troy was second while Timothy Long of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Grand Rapids was third.
