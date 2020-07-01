TRAVERSE CITY — Five Creative Coast scholarships are available for professionals interested in the 2020-21 Leadership Grand Traverse program.
According to a release from Traverse Connect, interested candidates need to apply for the scholarships by July 10 at noon.
Candidates can apply at https://traverseconnect.com/get-involved/chamber-programs/leadership-grand-traverse/application/. There is not a separate application for the scholarship. Applicants need to note a desire to be eligible for the Creative Coast Scholarship on the Leadership Grand Traverse application.
The Creative Coast Scholarship covers 90 percent of the program tuition fee. It is funded by the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
To qualify for the scholarship, an applicant must be working in a creative sector job.
The Traverse Connect website said a creative sector can include:
- Advertising
- Architecture
- Art schools, artists and agents
- Creative technology
- Culture and heritage
- Design
- Fashion, garment and textile
- Film, audiovisual and broadcasting
- Literary, publishing and print
- Music
- Performing arts
- Visual arts
More details on creative industry sectors is available at https://traverseconnect.com/creative-coast-industry-sectors/.
According to the release, “Leadership Grand Traverse has helped hundreds of area professionals gain an in-depth understanding and appreciation of the public and private institutions, resources, and services that drive the Grand Traverse region” for more than 30 years.
Participants attend full-day sessions over eight months.
Brenda McLellan, Director of Investor Engagement at Traverse Connect, said employers usually cover Leadership Grand Traverse fees. In the release, McLellan said the scholarships are awarded because “many creative professionals freelance or are part of a small company and cannot afford this fee out-of-pocket.”
