TRAVERSE CITY — A former sporting goods store this fall will become home to two separate retail stores.
In early February, it was announced a Burlington store would fill the majority of a 44,000-square-foot space MC Sports formerly occupied at the Grand Traverse Shopping Center at the northeast corner of U.S. 31 South and West South Airport Road.
Now, a Five Below store will be located in the remaining space at 3450 W. South Airport Road.
Ryan Schultz, vice president of development for Versa Real Estate in Royal Oak, confirmed both stores will open for business in the fall.
A spring opening had been scheduled for Burlington, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are targeting an opening sometime in September,” Schultz said, adding that Five Below will open “only slightly” later.
Schultz said work on the Five Below store began Monday and will occupy about 10,000 square feet of space. Burlington will operate in about 34,000 square feet.
According to its website, Five Below offers “the vast majority of items priced $1-$5, and a handful of extreme value items priced up to just $10.” The closest Five Below location to Traverse City is in Mount Pleasant.
An email to Five Below public relations confirmed “the store in Traverse City is slated to open in fall 2020,” but offered no other details.
The former occupant of the space, national sporting goods retailer MC Sports, announced in February 2017 it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was closing some 66 stores in the Midwest, including two dozen in Michigan.
“One (business leaves) and two others show up,” Schultz said. “That’s good. It’s not good that a business dies, but we’re happy that we’re filling it with two quality tenants.”
Grand Traverse Bay Gymnastics moved into the former MC Sports location in Oct. 1, 2017. Grand Traverse Bay Gymnastics then moved into what will now become the Five Below store.
Schultz said GT Bay Gymnastics’ lease has expired and it will be relocating. A message left with GT Bay Gymnastics on Monday afternoon was not returned.
Earlier this winter, Agave Mexican Grill extended its lease for space it previously occupied on the opposite side of the building. Schultz said Agave intended to use the space for a “new concept” after moving inside the Grand Traverse Mall.
“That hasn’t materialized as of yet,” Schultz said. “We’re waiting, like everyone else, to see what that entity will be.”
