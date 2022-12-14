NORTHPORT — Near where North Gills Pier Road empties out on North Manitou Trail is a tavern where one always leaves full and happy.
Fischer’s Happy Hour is near the end of the Leelanau Peninsula. It’s also right in the middle of the road, just 6.7 miles northeast of Leland and a mere 5 miles southwest of Northport on M-22.
It’s a place where everyone knows your name, but one that will make a first-time visitor feel welcome. It’s a restaurant where one can show up nearly a half hour before it opens for the day, still get seated and someone comes right over for your drink order.
For 51 years the Fischer family has made sure that those who walked through the door — whether for work, a bite or a beer — felt the same way. Sadly, the Happy Hour will close for good sometime after the holidays.
“It’s time,” said Kristi Fischer, the third generation to own the Happy Hour, a place she started working at when she was 12 years old. “It’s kind of us going out on a good note, a high note, too. While we’re still young and healthy enough to enjoy the part of our lives after this.”
“Kristi and I are on the same page completely,” Brian Hafner said of his partner at home and work. “The one thing we told ourselves when we (took over) was, when we felt it was time, we would both know it. We kind of hit that moment a couple of months ago.”
As much as Fischer and Hafner came to the same conclusion about closing permanently, it wasn’t an easy one. Fischer and Hafner took over the business in 2016 from her parents (Paul and Lori Fischer). Late aunt, Sue Hirschfield, who hand-painted a mural that graces the back wall of the back room, was also part of the business. That trio ran the operation since the early 1980s.
Kristi’s grandparents, Stan and Yvonne Fischer, opened the Happy Hour in October 1971.
“We now see the grandkids of people we have waited on,” Kristi Fischer said. “It’s crazy. It’s a generational family business and that doesn’t just mean family run. That’s families that have come here for generations. That’s very cool.
“We have gotten to know generations of other families. We’ve started to have some time to really start thinking about it.”
“We’ve seen a ton of staff get married because they met here,” said Hafner, who said a lot of their employees and customers turn into an extension of their own family. “People have started families. Kristi and I pretty much probably wouldn’t be together had it not been for us working together here.”
Leave the light on
Those dining at the Happy Hour feel the same way as the owners.
“The great thing about here is Brian and Kristi make you feel like family,” said Janie Markham of Lake Leelanau, who was having lunch at a table of six near the front door on Thursday. “It’s like being in one big family. Everybody knows you.”
Jennifer Fenton Powell, who was having lunch with Markham, worked one summer for Stan and Yvonne Fischer in 1987. Powell said she could “still picture Stan standing at the end of the bar” and staff having a full beer waiting at the end of the bar for when a regular patron stopped.
Powell also remembers a time during a harsh winter day when nearly everything else was closed.
“The light was on,” said Powell, who said it was a great place to work because it paid minimum wage and tips were pooled among the staff. “It was a place to go and you always knew people that were here. It’s such a positive atmosphere.”
Markham said she felt that positive energy when she would dine with her late husband, who had mobility issues.
“Tiffany (Dean) would come over when she knew we were leaving and help him get out of his chair,” Markham recalled. “That’s family. She did that every time.
“It’s the little things that make it so successful.”
Escaping the grind
Ever since Fischer’s Happy Hour announced on its Facebook page Nov. 20 that it was closing at the end of the year, customers have flocked to the business and reached out other ways to express their sentiment.
That Facebook post received more than 300 comments and 150 shares in the first three weeks.
Cymantha Kostecki of Traverse City took her parents, Bob and Susan Sommerville, on Nov. 27, snapped a picture next to the sign and posted it on Facebook. Kostecki said she has been going to Happy Hour since she was 9 years old and often picked it as the place for her birthday dinner as a kid.
“That was our one last time to go,” Kostecki said of the visit. “It has never really changed; it’s stayed the same. It’s that small little cozy spot.”
Kristi Fischer said the lunch crowd starts as soon as the doors open at 11:30 a.m. One customer on Thursday arrived even earlier than that, coming in just after 11, thinking it was open for the day. That party found a table and were promptly seated anyway.
“It’ll be a great void in the community when they close,” said Markham, whose party listed several of their favorites. “The food is always consistent and the staff is always friendly, even in the heat of the day when it’s so crazy.”
But that consistency and calm also brings with it pressures. Kristi Fischer said the Happy Hour is more of like a first home than a second because of the time it takes to ruin. She said her parents “worked constantly” and Hafner and her followed suit.
“It’s all time consuming,” said Fischer, who said the ideal summer staff is 35, but ran this year with fewer than 30. “You own a business you’re never not working. We’re usually fielding calls and emails, making orders. We’re always here and it’s been like that for a long time. We’re just looking forward to doing something different.”
Hafner put it in even simpler terms.
“We’re just been telling people we’re picking our family over career,” he said, noting that his 15 years at the Happy Hour coupled with time spent when his mother, Jill, worked there all adds up.
“It’s hard for someone in the service industry to say those words out loud, believe it or not,” Fischer added.
Hafner and Fischer also know what was not part of the decision. The couple aren’t splitting up, the business is not bankrupt, neither one of them are sick and Fischer is not pregnant.
Son, Caleb Kickbush, a senior at Leland High School, did figure into the decision-making process though. They don’t want to miss out on anything as he finishes high school and gets ready for college in the fall.
“We’re really looking forward to that,” Fischer said. “We struggled to make sure we could go to every soccer game this year. That was tough. We’re thinking when he’s away at school, if he comes home for a weekend or something, we would still never be able to see him unless he came to work.”
The next step
Not running Happy Hour will also give the duo a chance to enjoy the area they grew up in.
Fischer and Hafner might actually get a chance to enjoy Northport events like Uncaged, Music in the Park or the Christmas tree lighting ceremony because those were busy times at the business. The couples guessed they went to the beach once this year because Happy Hour was open six days a week during the summer, a time when Fischer said it was “all hands on deck.”
“We can actually participate in the community outside the bar,” Hafner said. “We had a role here, but it’s been completely worked around this.
“This is our hometown, we grew up here. Part of that is just being able to get back to enjoying that.”
Not that the two haven’t enjoyed being in charge of Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern.
“(To the) customers and staff — there’s been 51 years of people that have worked here — we are grateful,” said Fischer, who is looking forward to a new routine after 20-plus years. “Everything that we have, that we really love is because of this place, too.”
The business is not for sale. The 41-year-old Fischer and the 39-year-old Hafner aren’t retiring. “We haven’t been that successful,” Fischer joked.
There isn’t even a closing date.
“We don’t have any set date,” Fischer said. “We’re going to run the place after Christmas roughly to about New Year’s. That will roughly rely on when we run out of food, beer, wine and booze. Obviously we want to run it down to nothing.
“The goal is to run out, but keep it going after the holidays because I know there will be a lot of people in town that want to have their final meal.”
Until then, Hafner and Fischer said they can’t even think about the next stage of their working lives. It’s still all about broasted chicken, hamburgers, chili and cream puffs.
“Still undetermined,” Fischer said. “We really need to be able to close this.”
“We’re giving the proper attention and send-off it deserves,” Hafner said. “We don’t know what opportunities present themselves until we get it squared away properly. We’re not focusing any attention on what are future plans are or projecting anything like that.”
