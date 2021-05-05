CADILLAC — In the end, no one could hit the curve.
First Curve IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing won Michigan Beer Drinker’s Quarantine Madness 2.0 contest. First Curve edged out S.C.P. (Salted Carmel Porter) from Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in Muskegon in the final to determine the best craft beer in the state.
Voting on Facebook determined the ‘winning’ craft beer in the single-elimination contest. Even before the winner emerged, the contest was a hit.
Michigan Beer Drinker owner Kim Gabara said Quarantine Madness 2.0 had some 137,000 unique views. The debut in 2020 had between 50,000 and 60,000.
“The numbers blew everything away we had last year,” Gabara said. “Everything was better this year.”
Sixty-four craft beers began the contest grouped into four regions — Northern Lower Peninsula, Upper Peninsula, Southwestern Lower Peninsula and Southeastern Lower Peninsula.
Voting began March 21 and concluded on April 27.
The final margin of victory for First Curve was a narrow one. The Ludington Bay Brewing beer picked up 51 percent of the Facebook vote compared to 49 percent for S.C.P.
“Six hours prior to that it was 50-50,” Gabara said. “It was pretty close. It was a good run.”
The idea — inspired by the COVID-19 quarantine last year — came from his children, Gabara said.
“We came up with the game for something for people to do at their houses and to give the breweries some exposure,” Gabara told the Record-Eagle for a March 17 article announcing the contest. “We feel it happened. It did what we wanted it to do.”
First Curve was the Northern Lower Peninsula champion. It was the second straight year a Ludington Bay Brewing beer won its region.
But unlike 2020 when Tangelo Dream IPA lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Drift North IPA from Cold Iron Brewing in Ironwood, this time Ludington Bay Brewing would not be denied as First Curve topped Drift North IPA, 55-45 percent, in the state semifinals.
First Curve IPA won the Northern Lower Peninsula region, then knocked off the Upper Peninsula champion in the state semifinals.
S.C.P. (Salted Carmel Porter) from Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in Muskegon won the Southwestern Lower Peninsula region, then topped a New England IPA, Zephyros from the HomeGrown Brewing Company in Oxford in the other semifinal. S.C.P. garnered 59 percent of the Facebook voting in the most lopsided of the final three contests.
Before the Facebook voting began, people age 21 and older could submit brackets predicting the outcome. Correct predictions earned 10 points for predicting first round contests. Each successful pick doubled the points in rounds two through four, while each correct pick in the semifinals was worth 200 points and predicting the eventual winner meant 300 points.
Ben Jaehnig from Muskegon won the bracket contest and earned $100 in merchandise from Michigan Beer Drinker.
A secondary contest awarded, in each region, a wall-mounted magnetic bottle opener to a person who took a picture in one of the breweries, tagged the brewery, and shared and liked the post.
The bottle openers were won by Jackie Borozan from Frankfort (Northwestern Lower), Kelsie Kotimaki from Lewiston (U.P.) and Becky Killin-McClure from Lebanon, Indiana (Southwestern Lower) while no entry in the Southeastern Lower met all the criteria. Kotimaki was randomly drawn from the three winners and won a $50 gift card.
Borozan took her picture at Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort and also discussed the importance of supporting local breweries with Gabara.
“I’m fourth generation from Frankfort on both sides of my family, so doing a Fri. nite event ahead of our wedding (which was in Frankfort as well) was a no-brainer,” Borozan said in her email. “Rick Schmidt is amazing to work with and I love everything about Stormcloud and what they’ve done for Frankfort tourism.”
While Gabara is thrilled with how Quarantine Madness 2.0 went, he’s also thankful the contest concluded.
“It was great,” he said. “We’re glad it’s over; we always are. It takes up a lot of our time. Not just mine, but the kids jumped in a lot as well.”
Even with all the time and effort, Gabara said the contest will return in 2022, but with a new name.
“It’ll be something different,” he said.
In the first Quarantine Madness contest, in 2020, Drift North IPA won the title as Michigan’s favorite craft beer, topping Zephyros for the state championship.
Drift North bested Tangelo Dream IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company to reach the final. Zephyros downed Pontius Pilate New England IPA from Beer Church Brewing in New Buffalo in the other semifinal in 2020.
