TRAVERSE CITY — Ten companies participating in the first HealthSpark Accelerator have completed the 12-week program.
Final pitches to a panel of judges completed the first cohort of 10 companies. 20Fathoms in Traverse City hosted the virtual event, which began April 12.
During the HealthSpark Accelerator, digital and telehealth companies networked with industry and investment experts and raised funds to expand or scale up their businesses.
“This diverse group of founders are building bold businesses that will transform healthcare in the world we live in,” 20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow said in a release. “They’re solving problems that particularly impact patients, providers, and caregivers in rural areas like northern Michigan.”
“The digital health technology we will be using in the future of rural healthcare delivery will have its start with the cutting-edge technology startup companies of today,” Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness said in a newsletter.
Munson Healthcare was one of the sponsors of the HealthSpark Accelerator.
The Accelerator featured more than 70 speakers, some of whom were open to the public. Some of the keynote presentations were provided by Google, Anthem, Verizon, Cleveland Clinic, Texas A&M University, the American Telemedicine Association, Munson Healthcare, Boomerang Catapult and HealthBridge.
The 10 companies in the initial HealthSpark Accelerator cohort completed “nearly 200 hours of instruction, mentorship and networking,” according to the release.
The first cohort, with summaries provided by 20Fathoms, included:
- Caregivers Insight: A mobile app documents a client’s well-being with health/care related questions and pre-selected answers that are transformed into graphs and trends.
- Eebu Health: Assists hospitals by tracking patient follow-up and engaging patients in their care decisions.
- Floreo: Teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and related diagnoses.
- IndividuALLytics: Provides focused, personalized treatments for chronic diseases and mental health disorders.
- Innsightful: Provides diagnostic and therapeutic information to people with mental health disorders through wearable, conversational artificial intelligence and digital phenotyping.
- Mobile Encrypted Data Xchange: Enables secure and easy communications from provider to patient, and provider to provider.
- Nurse Disrupted: Creates simple, cost-effective telehealth video kiosks for clinics.
- Rad AI: Working with health systems and radiology groups to improve report accuracy and incidental findings follow-up.
- Tellescope: Allows care teams to deliver a digital patient experience through a patient engagement platform.
- Vironix: Provides early detection, monitoring and wellness software for chronic and infectious lung and heart diseases.
Pitch practice sessions and networking helped the companies in securing additional fundraising and attention. Nurse Disrupted founder and CEO Bre Loughlin said the practice helped her win the information technology category at the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
“This program is incredible,” Loughlin said in the release. “It has been transformational for us and prepared us for our first round of fundraising.”
Others said the opportunity to work individually with mentors proved invaluable.
“Our mentor, Dr. Shrawan Patel, has been incredible,” Josh Duncan, Rad AI vice president of sales and customer success, said in the release. “He helped us build on the many lessons shared during the HealthSpark Accelerator and helped refine Rad AI’s value proposition and messaging for our key health system partners.”
The next cohort is scheduled for spring 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.