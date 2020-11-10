Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.