TRAVERSE CITY — Six finalists in two different categories were named Tuesday for Traverse Connect’s second Scale Up North Awards.
The finalists for for Emerging Business and Hagerty Scaling Business honors will be featured in three daily events May 12-14, culminating in a virtual award ceremony on May 14.
- The three businesses competing in the Emerging Business Award Finals are Common Good Bakery, Earthen Ales, and Taste the Local Difference.
- The finalists in the Hagerty Scaling Business Award (for businesses operating for more than five years) are Higher Grounds Trading Company, Short’s Brewing Company and Traverse City Whiskey Co.
In 2020, Interactive Aerial won the Emerging Business Award and TentCraft the Scaling Business Award. Interactive Aerial CEO Mark Stephens and TentCraft President Matt Bulloch served as judges for the 2021 competition.
Both said selecting six finalists from Traverse Connect’s five-county service area was difficult.
“Choosing the three finalists in each award category was an almost impossible task, as each business demonstrated growth, perseverance and creativity amid a global pandemic,” Bulloch said in a release. “These finalists have risen to the top because they’re all creating new opportunities in our community and choose to share their skills, talents, and vision here in Traverse City.”
“Last year, the businesses competing in the finals were thriving in the tech and manufacturing sectors,” Stephens said in the release. “In light of the pandemic, it was nice to see the food and beverage competitors dominate, considering the difficulties their industry has endured. All the candidates put in a lot of time to show us their strengths and key differentiators.”
Registration for the May 12-14 virtual Scale Up North Awards events is available at https://traverseconnect.com/sun. All three events begin at 11 a.m.
The three finalists for the Emerging Business Award will participate in a live virtual Pitch Competition May 12. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award finalists will participate in a live virtual panel discussion May 13.
Sponsors of the Scale Up North Awards are sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health and Northwestern Michigan College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.