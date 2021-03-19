From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect’s Scale Up North Awards are down to a top 10.
A committee of judges will visit the 10 finalists for the Scale Up North Awards in early April, according to a release. Three finalists in two categories will be determined following the on-site visits.
The field was trimmed Friday following the Scale Up North Video Showcase.
The Scale Up North Awards recognizes businesses in two stages of growth: Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award. Both awards are for for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area.
Businesses advancing in the Emerging Business category are Common Good Bakery, Earthen Ales, Novum Automation, Taste the Local Difference and Traverse Solar.
The five finalists in the Scaling Business category, for businesses operating for more than five years, are Dan Brady Painting and Wood Restoration, Higher Grounds Trading Company, Promethient, Short’s Brewing Company and Traverse City Whiskey Co.
The Scale Up North Awards finalists will be featured in three daily events May 12-14, according to a release.
Registration for all virtual Scale Up North Awards events is available at https://traverseconnect.com/sun.
The three finalists for the Emerging Business Award will participate in a live virtual Pitch Competition May 12 at 11 a.m. The three finalists for the Hagerty Scaling Business Award will participate in a live virtual panel discussion May 13 at 11 a.m.
The Scale Up North Awards winners in each category will be announced in a virtual ceremony May 14 at 11 a.m.
The awards are sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health and Northwestern Michigan College.
