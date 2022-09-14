FIFE LAKE — When April LaMar bought a Fife Lake business and decided to change the name, it wasn’t a difficult decision on what to call the new establishment.
The people had already done so.
LaMar, with more than three decades of experience in hospitality, opened The Upper Bar and Grill in mid-August. Formerly Gordy’s Place, LaMar decided to name it exactly what the locals have always called the bar on top of the hill at 108 E. State St.
“There’s a lot of memories in this bar,” said LaMar, who was born and raised in the area and graduated from Forest Area High School, just like her three daughters would. “Everybody calls it the Upper Bar, so call it what it is.
“The saying we have around here is, ‘If you know, you know.’”
Gordy Smith sold the business, which he said has been in operation since the mid-1930s to LaMar after operating it since 1998. Smith said the informal name is because of the two bars in Fife Lake, one is on a hill and the other is not.
Smith said LaMar is the eighth owner of the business. Smith said he couldn’t have found a better buyer.
“It’s a great story,” Smith said. “Local person buys a local business.”
“I always wanted to open my own restaurant,” said LaMar, who worked at the Yankee Boy restaurant in South Boardman for the previous decade. “I never thought it would be a bar, but here we are. It fits. It seems right.”
LaMar said she couldn’t have found a better situation than to take over for Smith, who has been available to answer any questions she might have and provide any assistance she might need.
“Him and his wife Stephanie have been so supportive of us,” LaMar said. “It has been a smooth transition from one owner to the other.”
“It is very important for us,” Smith responded. “I didn’t put 23 years of my life into that place to watch it fail. It was important to pick the right person and assist them along the way. She’s doing a fabulous job.”
Smith said the biggest piece of advice he gave LaMar is to be herself. That’s why he was excited to see the name of the place change, even if it was his that was disappearing.
LaMar said she changed a lot of the food offerings at The Upper Bar and Grill. But not all of them are new to the establishment.
“The menu is all new,” LaMar said. “We kept a couple of favorites from Gordy’s like the wet burrito and the garbage burger. But other than that, it’s all new.”
The dining room at The Upper Bar and Grill seats about 55 people. LaMar said there are also high top tables in the bar area and others in a game room with darts and a pool table located right off the bar area.
“There’s a complete dining room in the back,” LaMar said. “We’re having great dinner crowds with families and kids. Then after 9 it’s the neighborhood bar like it’s always been.”
The Upper Bar and Grill is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The grill closes at 9 p.m.
LaMar said daily lunch and dinner specials are coming in next few weeks. The Upper Bar and Grill will start offering late night apps from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
There is a staff of 10 at The Upper Bar and Grill, which includes LaMar and daughter Haley Hulwick, who manages the front of the house. LaMar said she has four employees in the kitchen and four out front.
“Everybody here is pretty connected with the community,” said LaMar, who said her first job at the age of 14 was working a short distance away at what was then the Sugar Bowl. “We’ve been blessed to have a great staff.”
Even those that aren’t actual relatives feel like it, LaMar said.
“We all kind of work well together,” she said. “We know each other and we all get along. It’s kind of like a big family.
“I know it’s a cliche, but it makes it run smooth, that’s for sure.”
Like LaMar, Smith said he never thought he would own a restaurant/bar business in Fife Lake.
Smith added he never thought he would live full time in a Fife Lake cottage he purchased in 1990.
Smith said his parents built a cabin in the area in 1960, so he was familiar with the area. But after living in four different cities — two in Michigan — ad the Buick district sales manager for General Motors, Smith left that job and headed north.
Smith said he purchased Sorbie’s State Street Saloon in 1998 and enjoyed running the business, but it was time to see the business go in a new direction with new ownership.
“Twenty-three years is a long time to do that,” he said.
Now it’s LaMar’s turn at the helm and she said the customers have shown their support for her.
“The community support has been amazing,” LaMar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.