TRAVERSE CITY — Weather conditions threw a curveball at cherry farmers this season, a long dry spell followed by a torrential rainstorm — a combination that ruined around 20 percent of the crop at some area orchards.
Despite those challenges, fresh cherries at this year’s National Cherry Festival are all local. They were grown on Old Mission Peninsula by Edmondson Orchards. An associated business, Cherry Connection, arranges Edmondson’s sales.
“It’s amazing to have local cherries this year for the National Cherry Festival,” said festival Executive Director Kat Paye.
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are back having a public event,” said Paye. “It’s amazing to also be celebrating the harvest simultaneously.”
Many years, the crop ripens too late to serve the crowds at the festival, which begins the weekend of Independence Day.
That forces festival organizers to source cherries from elsewhere. This year’s crop, though, ripened right on time.
Cherry Connection has supplied cherries for the National Cherry Festival since 2004.
“We’ve had maybe three or four years that we really have had a good match of crop to cherry festival timing,” said Joanne Westphal, Cherry Connection owner. “That’s because the cherry festival really wants to capture the July 4th weekend as a part of the whole economic development picture for Traverse City.”
“We’ve gone out of our way, if we don’t have the cherries ourselves, to at least get Michigan cherries from our counterparts downstate,” said Dave Edmondson, owner of Edmondson Orchards.
Cherry Connection became the sole official supplier of cherries to the festival a couple of years before the pandemic, Paye said.
A long history
Westphal and Edmondson live in a historic house, built in 1926, that 30 years ago was moved from Bowers Harbor to a spot on Old Mission Peninsula’s central ridge. It offers views of cherry orchards and both East and West Grand Traverse bays.
Edmondson’s family for generations grew tart cherries, which mostly are frozen or dried and then sold wholesale for use in various products. Competition from tart cherry producers elsewhere in the world has eaten deeply into profits for local growers, Edmondson said. So he replaced most of his tart cherry trees with sweet cherries, which he sells fresh through a variety of venues: U-pick and at a roadside stand at 12414 Center Rd., the Sara Hardy Farmers Market, Spartan stores in northern Michigan, Detroit Produce Terminal, and Chicago markets.
Westphal owns Cherry Connection, which handles retail sales for Edmondson Orchards.
“Since her planting the seed on retail sales, things have really blossomed,” Edmondson said of his transition from growing tart cherries to sweet cherries. “She moved me into retail, which has been the best thing for us in our farming operation. We’ve pretty much eliminated the processing side.”
The couple still nurture a handful of tart cherry trees — which lately are coming back into demand among their U-pick customers. But most of Edmondson’s orchards are devoted to sweet cherries.
Cherry varieties
Cherry Connection will deliver four types of sweet cherries to the festival this year, including two black cherry varieties: Cavalier and Ulster.
“They’ve been specially bred to do well in our Great Lakes region,” said Westphal.
It also will deliver two yellow cherry varieties: Rainier and Emperor Francis (frequently mistaken for the similar-looking Queen Anne variety). Edmondson said Queen Anne cherries tend to oxidize and lose their shiny appearance more quickly than Emperor Francis fruit.
“This year, I have a fabulous crop of cherries out there. Probably, I figure, 350,000 pounds,” said Edmondson, a fourth-generation fruit farmer.
That’s despite the one-two punch of an extended dry spell followed by heavy rain, which caused some cherries to crack open, exposing their tender interiors and making them less attractive to buyers.
“Unfortunately, Mother Nature has compromised (the crop) significantly with the cracking,” Edmondson said. “But we are going to try and make the best of it and see if we can keep our head above water for another year.”
He estimated his orchard’s losses at around 25 percent or more.
“I’m fourth generation. I’ve done this all my life. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much damage in my life,” he said.
“We’ve never seen a spring/summer combination in weather like this,” said Westphal. “Rain, no rain. Poles of just about every aspect of climate. Three and a half weeks of drought, and then all of sudden just two days of torrential rain.”
A sufficient supply
“Yet I have a fabulous crop out there,” Edmondson said. “The trees look stunning. My fruit looks stunning except for what nature just did to us.”
There will be plenty of cherries to satisfy appetites at the festival grounds, according to Westphal. They’ll just pick around the damaged fruit.
“We’re doing selective picking right now, both for our stand and for the cherry festival,” she said.
“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing in terms of the sizing of the cherry just a week ago,” said Westphal. “We thought we had hit the grand slam of all seasons, because the cherries were just absolutely gorgeous and big and growing bigger by the day.”
“The rain did hurt us a little bit, but we still have enough differential in age groups and species of cherry tree to allow us to get a reasonably good crop.”
Precautions
“This year, we’re just going to be selling cups, at the request of the cherry festival,” Westphal said, to conform with COVID-19 food service guidelines.
In past years, some cherries were sold at the festival in open containers for families to share. This year, each compostable cup will be sold covered.
The pandemic taught Edmondson and Westphal some new tricks in orchard management and sales. In early spring 2020, it looked like it might be a lost year for the U-pick business.
“For cherry farmers, very early on, we were being told by the state that we could not open,” Westphal said. “We just figured we had lost any crop we had.”
But regulations changed by harvest time, and Westphal found a U-pick technique through Cornell University that allowed them to open their orchard to U-pick customers. It worked so well that they’re continuing the same basic system in 2021.
“COVID actually worked in our favor by allowing us to rethink how we send people out in the orchard and how to manage the orchard’s pick,” said Westphal.
Each U-pick customer group is assigned a specific numbered row in the orchard. They are told to begin picking where they see a flag poked in the ground. They pick as far down the row as they like, then poke in a flag where they stop.
The system results in each group remaining socially distant from other groups on the property. Edmondson and Westphal discovered that the system also results in more consistent utilization of the entire orchard. Customers are satisfied because they’re the first to pick in their section, and the growers are happy because less fruit goes to waste.
Last year, U-pick customers had to wear masks and gloves, and each bucket had a plastic liner that left with the customer. Workers never touched the fruit. Only the bucket handles had to be sanitized between customers.
Gloves aren’t required this year because research has shown coronavirus is not typically transmitted via touch. The rest of the system remains in place.
“We take the same seriousness now to the cherry festival grounds because, having people from all over ... we don’t know what their current COVID situation is,” said Westphal. “We’re still cautious.”
