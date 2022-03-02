TRAVERSE CITY — Fernhaus, a boutique hospitality management company that serves Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, has assumed day-to-day operation of Brew Coffee House & Café, 108 E. Front St.
“After 11 years, it’s naturally time to not only freshen up the aesthetics but also rethink and re-engineer things from an operational standpoint. We couldn’t think of a better group than Fernhaus to execute that vision,” Brew founder and co-owner Sean Kickbush said in a release.
Fernhaus is the brainchild of Elk Rapids-based designer Kelsey Duda, who serves as Fernhaus president.
“The Fernhaus team feels a deep connection to what Sean, Missy, and the team have built at Brew: an open-arms inclusive space, a welcoming and reliable hub for the community, and a cozy place to gather,” Duda said in the release.
Fernhaus Director of Food & Beverage Ryan Murphy now runs daily operations at Brew. He plans a menu update that will showcase local farms and producers and an “invigorated” bar menu for evening patrons.
Grand Rapids-based Madcap Coffee now is the exclusive coffee roaster for Brew, co-owner Melissa Charles stated in the release. Madcap operates café locations in Grand Rapids and Detroit and will open another in Leland this spring.
Brew offers all-day breakfast, microbrews and wine. More information is available at brewtc.com.
