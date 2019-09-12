TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City's technology and start-up incubator is looking for a new executive director.
20Fathoms Executive Director Andy Cole announced Thursday he is stepping down from his position at the business incubator that opened at 101 N. Park St. in July of 2018.
Cole will remain in the position until the end of 2019.
In a release from 20Fathoms, Cole said his "skill set was uniquely positioned to help the organization fulfill its mission to create a thriving and connected startup ecosystem in Traverse City." Cole said 20Fathoms is "in a strong position to attract a special leader that can take us even further."
The release said 20Fathoms supported "70 entrepreneurs and innovators" from 30 companies that helped create more than 100 jobs, including 40 local positions that had an average annual salary of more than $90,000.
