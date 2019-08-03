From Staff Reports
LANSING — Traverse City incubator 20Fathoms was awarded a grant for more than $120,000 from the Michigan Talent Investment Agency.
TIA’s Workforce Development Agency announced Friday that 10 state organizations were awarded a total of more than $1.427 million in grants to help fill “identified talent gaps,” according to a release.
The Workforce Development Agency in April called for proposals to create and launch or revitalize employer-led collaboratives under the Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 2.0.
Stephanie Beckhorn, acting director of the Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan, said this approach is often the best way to create more opportunities for state residents to earn high-wage jobs.
“The collaboratives provide employers with the opportunity to make an investment in the workforce, train individuals in the skills they need to make their business successful and create a pipeline of talent that can continue to progress within their career pathway,” Beckhorn said in the release.
20Fathoms was awarded a $120,060 grant in the information technology field.
Other industries in the grants included healthcare, energy, auto manufacturing and manufacturing.
More information about MICA 2.0 is available on the Talent Investment Agency website at https://www.michigan.gov/tia/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.