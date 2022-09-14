From Staff Reports
LANSING — Not everyone may be ready to embrace the changing of the seasons.
But Pure Michigan is ready for the leaves to start turning and the snow to start falling.
The free 2022 Pure Michigan Fall/Winter Travel Guide is available in print and digital format, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation release.
Hard copies of the guide are also available at 14 Michigan Department of Transportation Welcome Centers.
The Fall/Winter Travel Guide has separate sections and covers for each of the seasons.
The cover of the fall guide is a picture of Kal-Haven Trail in South Haven while the winter guide features Mount Bohemia in Mohawk on the Keweenaw Peninsula.
“Michigan’s tourism industry is an essential part of our growing economy, supporting jobs and small businesses in every region of our beautiful state from the Western UP to Southeast Michigan and every great city, town and village in between,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “This year’s Fall and Winter Travel Guide is an excellent resource to learn more about Michigan, plan your next vacation, and stay caught up on events across the great state over the coming months.”
The Fall/Winter Travel Guide also serves as a resource for the variety of options the state offers.
“The fall and winter seasons offer exceptional opportunities for travelers to experience Michigan’s vibrant outdoors, quaint communities, dynamic urban centers, and spectacular hidden gems across Michigan,” David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, said in the release. “The year’s Pure Michigan Fall and Winter Travel Guide will give you insights on vacation destination options and seasonal activities, as well as introduce you to some of the vitally important small businesses that dot our state.”
In addition to ordering the Fall/Winter Travel Guide online, those who are a fan of the changing leaves can sign up for a weekly fall color update at michigan.org/fall.
The complete digital guide can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2022MichTravelGuide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.