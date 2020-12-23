WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Munson Healthcare facilities and a hospital in Petoskey received an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
According to its website, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to more than “2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually.”
Leapfrog “uses up to 27 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources” to produce letter grades. The grade serves to represent “a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.”
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital each received ‘A’ grades in the twice yearly report card from Leapfrog. McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey also received an ‘A’ grade.
Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alpena also received an ‘A’ grade. Three other Munson Healthcare facilities received a ‘B’ grade in the report. Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare Manistee and Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord received ‘B’ grades.
“These grades reflect the commitment of our health system to continued high-quality care for all the communities we serve across northern Michigan,” Munson Healthcare president and CEO Ed Ness said in a release. “This has been a challenging year and I commend our staff and physicians across the health system for their great work.”
Also receiving a ‘B’ grade in northern Lower Peninsula hospitals was Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The only facility north of Big Rapids in the lower Peninsula to not receive one of the top two grades was MidMichigan Medical Center in West Branch, which received a ‘C.’
For a listing of how each Michigan hospital did in the fall 2020 grades, visit https://tinyurl.com/LeapfrogMIfall2020.
According to a release, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog group. More information on the organization’s Hospital Safety Grades is available at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
