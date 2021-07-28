TRAVERSE CITY — Every morning about 10 minutes before opening, the staff at Miner’s North Jewelers gather for a briefing.
These sessions could go over such topics as sales goals, new inventory and store promotions. It could be a simple statement about the latest radio advertisement featuring the voice of General Manager Jeff Guntzviller.
“It’s anything we need to talk about,” said Miner’s North Inventory Manager Julie Plum, Guntzviller’s older sister. “Anything that’s going on in the store.”
Recent morning meetings have been a little bit longer because there is a lot to talk about at the downtown Traverse City jewelry store. And there’s a lot more space for these staff sessions.
Located at 222 E. Front St. for more than 25 years, Miner’s North Jewelers completed a showroom expansion a few days before Christmas 2020, doubling the size of its showroom to some 3,000 square feet. The expansion was possible after Miner’s North acquired the space at 220 E. Front, the former home of Raven’s Child, in the fall of 2019.
“This new store has been kind of my dream,” said Guntzviller, who runs the day-to-day operations at the store his parents, Wayne and Beth Guntzviller, started in 1975. “To keep the family business not just going, but in a major growth mode.”
“It’s great,” Plum said. “Having more space and more inventory is just amazing for the store.”
Miner’s North is ready to show it off with a two-day Grand Opening and Diamond Extravaganza July 30-31.
“This is more a celebration than anything,” Guntzviller said. “We’re so lucky. Business is booming when two Marchs ago, we didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Now that the uncertainty has abated, Miner’s North is ready to throw a party for the community. And a business that has marked historic events like engagements and milestone moments like wedding anniversaries knows how to do it.
Miner’s North will have its biggest diamond display in 30 years and the grand prize for the event is a $2,500 gift card. There will be hourly drawings for $50 gift cards and a gift package from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
No purchase is necessary and winners do not need to be present to win. People need to stop by the store during the two-day event and provide their name, phone number and email address to be entered.
There will be food, beverages and a variety of sales offered. Musician Randy Rezska is scheduled to play outside the store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30-31.
The remodel and expansion began in November 2019. The expansion came after Raven’s Child closed on Aug. 31 after nearly 30 years in business, the final 14 years at that location.
Mindy Cotner began running Raven’s Child after the death of her mother, Laurie Loomis, in a car crash on Jan. 6, 2016. Cotner said there were two main reasons behind closing the women’s clothing store.
“The first and foremost reason, beyond anything — I was putting more money into it than I was taking out,” Cotner said for a Sept. 11, 2019, Record-Eagle article. “The second reason, which probably is related to the first, was I have two young kids, age 9 and 12. I was literally here all the time. There’s no money and I was missing out on my children.”
The Miner’s North expansion was going well for a while until everything screeched to a halt.
“We stopped right in the middle,” Guntzviller said. “That was scary.”
Miner’s North was able to adapt its practices during the pandemic and the renovation.
“We worked through everything,” Plum said. “We never really closed.”
Guntzviller told the Record-Eagle in late November that business was busy starting with Memorial Day weekend 2020 and has continued through the summer of 2021.
“I’ve never seen downtown like this,” Guntzviller said Thursday morning, standing outside the store. “The local residents are our lifeblood and our customer base probably goes out about an hour in either direction. Locals are our lifeblood, but we’ve also grown our tourist business, too.”
Guntzviller said it is important the store caters to both parties and any demographic. That was emphasized by his parents and continues today.
“We’re a full-service jewelry store,” Guntzviller said. “If someone comes in, we have something for everyone’s budget. But our diamond business is really growing. Next weekend we’ll have your solution if people are buying engagement (rings) or loose diamonds.
“We want to be the jewelry store for everyone.”
The expansion not only gave more space for Miner’s North and its 14 employees, it also gave the store two full basements with offices. The store added a couple of jewelry lines, which created more work for the inventory manager.
“It did add to my job, but it’s fun to see all the inventory coming in and all the inventory going out,” Plum said with a smile. “It’s exciting to see what people are buying.”
The family business remains exactly that, even though Beth Guntzviller retired in 2015. Wayne Guntzviller was in the store Thursday morning along with Ruby, the “store dog.”
“I come in like three days a week,” said Wayne Guntzviller, who proudly said the remodel was done with local contractors under the direction of Shane Inman of The Inman Company. “Beth retired ... but she still comes in when someone is sick.”
“In any family business, as long as they are around, they will still be in the family business,” Jeff Guntzviller said.
Plum said Miner’s North is carrying on another family business tradition.
“They were always involved in all the things happening downtown,” she said. “My mom was involved in everything for years and now Jeff is doing all that stuff.”
“We’re in for the long haul,” Jeff Guntzviller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.