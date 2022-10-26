WASHINGTON, D.C. — September home sales declined for the eighth straight month, according to the National Association of Realtors.
It’s the eighth consecutive monthly decline for existing-home sales, according to the release.
The number of existing-home sales was a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. Sales are down 1.5% from August and 23.8% from September 2021.
The median sales price of an existing-home sale did increase to $384,000 in the United States. The sales price is up 8.4% from September 2021.
While prices were rising, the inventory of unsold existing homes declined for a second straight month, according to the release.
The number of unsold houses at the end of September was 1.25 million “or the equivalent of 3.2 months’ supply at the current monthly sales pace,” according to the release.
The NAR data also found that three of the four major U.S. regions saw month-over-month sales contractions. All four of the regions recorded year-over-year declines in sales.
“The housing sector continues to undergo an adjustment due to the continuous rise in interest rates, which eclipsed 6% for 30-year fixed mortgages in September and are now approaching 7%,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Expensive regions of the country are especially feeling the pinch and seeing larger declines in sales.”
The median existing-home price in the United States increased 8.4% from September 2021 to $384,800. It’s the 127th consecutive months of year-over-year increases, “the longest-running streak on record,” according to the release.
It was the third month in a row the median sales price faded after reaching a record high of $413,800 in June, “the usual seasonal trend of prices trailing off after peaking in the early summer.”
September properties were on the market for 19 days, an increase of 2 from September 2021.
“Despite weaker sales, multiple offers are still occurring with more than a quarter of homes selling above list price due to limited inventory,” Yun said in the release. “The current lack of supply underscores the vast contrast with the previous major market downturn from 2008 to 2010, when inventory levels were four times higher than they are today.”
