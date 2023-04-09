DEARBORN — As gasoline prices have risen over the past several years, so has interest in electric vehicles.
National consumers purchasing more than 760,000 EVs in 2022, according to a recent release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Electric vehicle purchases last year were up 65% increase from 2021.
Part of the attraction to a hybrid or a fully-electric vehicle was likely a reaction to record gasoline prices in 2022.
The Michigan average for a gallon of regular unleaded set a record-high $5.11 on June 11, 2022. The national average topped the $5 a gallon barrier on June 14, hitting $5.01, according to AAA, which releases a weekly report on pump prices.
The new AAA Car Guide released Wednesday also showed electric vehicles are becoming more popular.
Of the 71 vehicles reviewed for the 2023 AAA Car Guide, 19 of them were all-electric.
“AAA’s latest research is here to help consumers navigate the evolving automotive marketplace by ranking and rating the newest vehicles — including EVs,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “EV sales gain more traction each year, but we know that consumers still have a lot of questions about them, such as battery life and ease of charging.
“AAA’s Car Guide can help answer some of these questions and eliminate some of the car buying guesswork.”
An electric vehicle, the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50, earned the overall top score for the 2023 AAA Car Guide. The overall winner was also named as the best SUV.
All but one of the 2023 category winners is electric. The gasoline-powered Kia Carnival SX won the minivan category in the rankings.
Other category winners included the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT (small vehicle), 2022 BMW i4 M50 (midsize), 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan (large) and 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure (pickup).
There were three categories in the Car Guide based on price.
Vehicles in the 2023 AAA Car Guide were “tested, scored and placed in one of six vehicle type categories by the Automotive Research Center of the Automobile Club of Southern California,” according to the release. ARC is a member of the AAA federation of motor clubs.
The Car Guide includes comprehensive reviews of each vehicle on 13 criteria. Some of the criteria for reviews included number of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety features, fuel efficiency, emissions, braking and handling, ride quality and acceleration.
“AAA’s Car Guide is an easy-to-understand resource that takes some of the stress and guesswork out of car-shopping by providing the vital information consumers need to make the right choice,” Woodland said in a follow-up email.
The complete 2023 Car Guide including more information is available at aaa.com/carguide. AAA also has resources available like the a calculator of driving costs and a Used EV Car Buyer’s Guide.
The online AAA Car Guide also contains links to the two editions in 2022 and 2021.
