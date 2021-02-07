ELK RAPIDS — Living and working nearby, Tawny Cox has been known to pull in on a warm summer day.
Cox has thrown on a cover, a pair of shorts and walked over to the Short’s Pull Barn, capping a day at the beach by sipping on a cold beer.
Now the owner of the seasonal business Tiny Traveling Boutique doesn’t have to wait for the seasons to change to enjoy the Elk Rapids Taproom/Pull Barn. A summertime staple adjacent to the Short’s Production Facility in Elk Rapids, the Pull Barn debuted this week as a year-round establishment.
Cox stopped in on a sunny Wednesday, taking in the new taproom with puppies Utah and Bohdi, the youngest of her four Labrador retrievers.
“We come here all the time in the summer; we live right down the road,” Cox said. “When we heard it was open year-round, we were excited. It’s great to have somewhere casual to have a beer.”
That’s exactly the vibe Short’s was aiming for when it transformed the facility from seasonal to year-round. The Elk Rapids Taproom/Pull Barn, 211 Industrial Park Drive, first opened for the summer in 2017.
The Elk Rapids Taproom/Pull Barn has 20 taps, that dispense Short’s beers and Starcut Cider products. It can also feature seltzers on tap.
No reservations are accepted.
“It’s real laid back, pub-style,” Taproom/Pull Barn Manager Zac Zeigler said. “It’s a good place to get good beers.”
Short’s Brewing Company opened its production facility in Elk Rapids in 2009. The same year, the company started hosting Short’s Fest, an outdoor party in Elk Rapids on the Saturday of Harbor Days in early August.
“We had Short’s Fest here for a long time,” Zeigler said. “Then we decided to have a tasting parking lot here, basically. Now we have a tasting room.”
Short’s Brewing Company founders Joe and Leah Short said this was always in the company’s plans. Short’s Brewing, which has had a pub in Bellaire, now has one further southwest in Antrim County.
“Joe and I always wanted to do a permanent establishment in Elk Rapids,” Leah Short said about her husband. “We did outdoor service for a few seasons in the summer.”
The name was a fun way to describe what went on in the facility as well as what went on inside it. Yes, there is spelling involved.
“We called it the P-u-l-l Barn as a play on words,” Leah said. “It was a p-o-l-e barn that housed our maintenance and storage. We were p-u-l-l-ing taps and cut and hinged windows out of the p-o-l-e barn.”
Leah Short said the maintenance and storage formally housed there has been relocated.
The conversion to a year-round space also brought about another welcome amenity for customers: indoor bathrooms.
There are two big garage doors, which will bring the outside in during the warmer months. Packaged product and growlers will also be available to go. There is also plenty of Short’s merchandise for sale.
“It’s still very rustic,” Leah Short said. “But we are indoors.”
“It looks great,” Cox said. “I’m very impressed with how it looks inside and outside.”
The Elk Rapids Taproom/Pull Barn held a soft opening Feb. 1. The facility will be open from 2-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests must leave by 10 p.m. in accordance with state guidelines.
With a listed capacity of 99, the Taproom/Pull Barn is limited to 20 guests at a time with staff making up the other part of the 25 percent.
According to a release announcing the opening, no food is available on site at this time, but “patrons are welcomed to bring their own snacks or takeout from area restaurants.”
The Taproom/Pull Barn also has an extensive outdoor area for post-COVID-19 overflow/seating.
Zeigler said the hours may expand in the warmer months. The Old Mission Eats food truck operated by Jaclyn Reynolds is also scheduled to return.
“It’s evolving,” Leah Short said. “I really feel like it reminds me of the Pub. I see it changing as we learn.”
The resemblance to Short’s Bellaire Pub is not a coincidence.
Leah Short was instrumental in the Bellaire location, running it from 2006 until 2012. So when it came time to finalize details in Elk Rapids, it was an easy call to make.
“Leah helped get everything up,” Zeigler said. “She set up the Pub, so she’s done it before.”
The Taproom/Pull Barn will have familiar faces behind the bar as well.
“The staff is all returning from the summer operation, so they’re a veteran staff and two of those were pub tenders here in Bellaire,” Short said.
Some of the Taproom/Pull Barn evolution in Elk Rapids will come when state restrictions on capacity and hours of operation change. Picnic tables are used for seating currently.
“A lot of the question marks are due to restrictions on opening,” Leah Short said.
But even with some operations changing and evolving, the Elk Rapids Taproom/Pull Barn is pleased to be serving customers in any capacity.
“We’re happy to be there,” Leah Short said. “We’ve had great feedback. We’ve had people from Day One who said they’re pleased we’re there. It will be a fun project.
“We’re open. We have beer flowing and a space.”
And for people like Cox, having something open year-round in Elk Rapids is a nice feeling. She said even though Bellaire is not far away, it’s nice “to have the same kind of thing here.”
