WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday an extension of eviction and foreclosure moratoriums for those with housing loans through the USDA.
According to the release, a pause in evictions and foreclosures on “USDA Single Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans” has been extended through June 30, 2021.
A recent survey showed 8.2 million homeowners are currently behind on mortgage payments. Of that total, 3 million are Black or Hispanic.
“USDA recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said in the release. “That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single Family Housing loans.”
For more information on USDA’s Rural Development relief efforts regarding COVID-19, visit www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Homeowners and renters also can visit www.consumerfinance.gov/housing for information on relief options and protections. The website contains deadline information from the USDA and other government agencies.
According to the release, the “moratorium does not apply in cases where USDA or the servicing lender has documented the property is vacant or abandoned.”
Questions about program policy can be directed to the National Office Division at sfhglpServicing@usda.gov or (202) 720-1452.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.