LANSING — Michigan continues to take action to promote new careers in the electric vehicle and mobility sector.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s new Talent Action Team will pilot a public-private recruitment effort with 15 major Michigan employers, public universities and community colleges.
The pilot includes the debut of The Michigander EV Scholars program, featuring up to $10,000 scholarships to as many as 350 students at participating universities who sign a letter of employment with an approved company and commit to staying for 12 months in the state.
The 15 employers participating with the Michigan Talent Action Team include BorgWarner, Bosch, Dana Inc., Denso, Ford, Gentex Corp., General Motors, LG Energy Solution, Magna, Mahle, Nexteer, Our Next Energy, Shape Corp., Toyota and ZF. Eight of those companies — Bosch, DENSO, Ford, LG Energy Solution, Mahle, Our Next Energy, Shape Corporation and ZF — will be part of the Michigan EV Scholars Program while the other seven “are focused on promoting opportunities with their firms to non-student prospective job seekers who are currently working or interested in EV-related careers in Michigan and beyond,” according to the release.
Higher education partners with the EV and mobility talent attraction push include the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Ferris State University, Macomb Community College, Schoolcraft College and Michigan Works agencies.
MSU, U-M and Michigan Tech are participating in the scholarship program, which aims to “help fill the participating Michigan employers’ annual demand for 500-600 electrical engineers and software developers,” according to the release. Details about the scholars program at U-M, MSU and Michigan Tech is available at go.um.city/EVMobilityScholars, careers.egr.msu.edu/evscholars and mtu.edu/ev-scholars/.
The formation of the MEDC’s Talent Action Team comes on the heels of Michigan attracting more than “$14 billion in electric vehicle and battery investments while developing programs to train and employ the next generation of talent in the EV/mobility sector,” according to the release.
Michigan has more than 3,000 jobs available this year in the sector and looks to create as many as 300,000 new jobs by 2030. The expected average salary for many of these fields is in excess of $75,000, according to the release.
The state’s EV and mobility campaign is part of a $34 million “talent attraction and retention strategy the MEDC is introducing in 2023 to help in-state businesses struggling to fill key in-demand and high-growth jobs with the goal of growing the workforce population long term,” according to the release. “The campaign will start with a heavy focus on in-state retention and recruitment. It also will target some key out-of-state markets before transitioning to a national campaign.”
More information about the transportation mobility and electrification is available at michiganbusiness.org/mobility.
