LELAND — The Leland Harbor House opened for its annual 50-70% off sale last weekend with a new owner and a slightly different name.
Not much else is going to change at the historic Harbor House Trading Co. at 101 N. Main St. Richard Roberts sold the business to Greg and Maggie Mielczarek earlier this month, but retains ownership of the building that was moved to the corner of Main and River streets in the heart of downtown Leland in the early part of the 1900s.
“He approached us out of nowhere in November,” said Maggie Mielczark, who founded Leland Gal in February of 2012 and moved the store from Fishtown to 106 N. Main St. in 2021. “He gave us a call and wanted to know if we were interested. We started the conversation there.
“As time went on, we discussed this wonderful opportunity to maintain a vintage Leland business and continue on his legacy.”
“Our plan is to continue the essence of the Harbor House,” Greg Mielczarek added. “We’re keeping Moomer’s, Patagonia and M-22. All the strengths of the Harbor House will continue. The ice cream memories aren’t going to change. The essence of Harbor House isn’t going to change.”
The ice cream memories — including after-hours trips for a scoop with family — and “all of the great employees that have made the Harbor House such a fantastic place to work” are what Roberts will remember from his 20 seasons in business.
Roberts said he is confident Harbor House will thrive under the new owners of the business.
“I think it’s a great pairing,” he said. “They’ll do great stuff over there.”
Greg Mielczarek, who has experience in management and sales, comes to the business from Five Star Real Estate in Traverse City. He will scale back his real estate duties and manage the day-to-day operations at Harbor House.
Maggie Mielczarek, who had an office above Harbor House, will continue to run Leland Gal home goods store across the street. She will also assist in marketing and social media for Harbor House.
“We stay in our own lane, but support each other,” Maggie Mielczarek joked.
If the annual 50-70% off sale Friday through Sunday is any indication, the community is embracing the new owners. Greg Mielczarek said it was also a great time to interact with customers and receive some valuable feedback.
“From what the previous employees told me, it was the most successful sale ever,” he said. “We had much less inventory left over. The goal is to close out the old inventory so we can make room for the new inventory.”
Greg Mielczarek said about half of the 30 employees have committed to returning to work in the store, including most of the management. He said Leland Harbor House is still looking for some young and young-at-heart employees to make some of their own ice cream memories.
At the same time Roberts was selling Harbor House to the Mielczareks, he was also in the process of selling his share of Fiddlesticks Sandwich Shop in Lake Leelanau and V.I. Grill in Suttons Bay to chef Josh Deters. Like Harbor House, Roberts also retains ownership of the properties.
“The community is better off having Joshua buy me out than me buying Joshua out,” Roberts joked. “He’s the chef. He was a great business partner and it was great working with him for 13 years. It’s never been in greater hands.”
Roberts said after 20 years its time to do something else and he found exactly what he was looking for in the Mielczareks and Deters.
“I wanted to find a local family, just like when I was when I moved up there,” Roberts said. “It was very important to find a family that was part of the community and wanted to be a part of the community. They (both) understand Leelanau County.”
