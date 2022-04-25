Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
The Leelanau Michigan State University Extension last summer conducted a study tour for Guatemalan dignitaries in Northwest Michigan.
It was a fantastic experience hosting the visitors. I gave them a 30-minute presentation on viticulture, followed by a question-adn-answer session.
They had many questions about MSU’s extension system and how we communicate with growers.
One of the questions was about how to convince growers to change their conventional farm management by applying new agricultural practices to supplement or replace old and traditional farming practices.
I suggested applying new methods in a demonstration farm and encouraging local growers to come to see the results.
I reminded them, farmers rarely trust the outcomes of your research unless they actually touch and taste the results of new practices in the fields.
After the presentation and a short coffee break, I took them to my vineyard and the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Reseach Center.
I explained how to design an experimental farm, orchard and vineyard.
Then we picked a leaf and a cluster from each of the 10 varieties and talked about varietal characteristics.
They found that particularly interesting because they had tasted all of the varieties’ wines — but never had seen the actual fruits.
We went to Shady Lane Cellars after visiting NWMHRC and met Andy Fles.
He explained how the grape and wine industry collaborates with Michigan State University Extension and what the Michigan grape associations expect from the extension.
They also had a lot of questions for Andy. Most questions centered on how to increase interaction between industries and extension organizations.
We next visited Chateau Chantal Winery on Old Mission Peninsula.
The group saw the wine production line at the winery, making four stops along the way. At each one, various industry members and grape growers spoke to us — and we also tried some wine.
Saturday tours were also highly informative for me. It was an excellent opportunity to refresh my memory on my roles and responsibilities.
Dr. Camposeco, Guatemala’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food, gave me some coffee from his country as a gift at the end of the tour.
He told me it is the most expensive Guatemalan coffee.
